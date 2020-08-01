National Mead Day 2020 (US): From Being Oldest Alcoholic Beverage on Earth to Drink of Royalty, Here Are Five Things You Didn’t Know About Honey Wine

National Mead Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 1. Every year, this event is observed on the first Saturday of August in the United States of America. The intention of this day is to increase awareness and foster camaraderie among mead makers. Mead is also known as honey wine, ambrosia or nectar. Craftsman combines honey, water, and yeast to make mead. On the occasion of National Mead Day 2020 (US), LatestLY brings you five things you didn't know about mead.

Mead is basically prepared by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with various fruits, spices, grains, or hops. The alcoholic content of this honey wine ranges from about 3.5% ABV[4] to more than 18%. National Mead Day celebration was started by the American Homebrewer’s Association (AHA) back in 2002 to celebrate the craft of mead-making. Here's a look at five lesser-known facts about mead.

Five Things You Didn't Know About Mead

1. Mead is considered to be the oldest alcoholic beverage dating 6500-7000BC. It was first used in Northern China.

2. Mead is said to be an aphrodisiac and historically it was presented to newlyweds to enjoy their wedding.

3. Mead is a drink of royalty, and it was a favourite beverage of Queen Sheba and King Solomon. Even Queen Elizabeth loved mead and her mead was prepared with rosemary, thyme, bay leaves and sweet briar.

4. A mead that contains spices or herbs is known as metheglin and the one which includes fruit like raspberry, blackberry or strawberry in its preparation is known as melomel, which was also used as a means for food preservation.

5. Ancient Greeks refer to mead as 'nectar of Gods'. It was believed that this beverage is a dew sent from the heavens and collected by bees.

Homebrewers always look forward to the celebration of National Mead Day every year to showcase the skill of their craft. On National Mead Day 2020, enjoy a glass of honey wine with your loved ones and also share its photograph on social media to become part of this day's celebration.