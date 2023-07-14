National Lottery Day’s Approaching — Why You Should Wisely Spend Your $220 Annually Elsewhere

mphillips007 / Getty Images

National Lottery Day is July 17, and chances are that many people will go out and buy lottery tickets in response. Americans already spend approximately $72 billion on lottery tickets each year, equaling about $220 per person, according to a LendEDU lottery study.

See Also: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, spending money on lottery tickets is more often than not akin to lighting a match and watching your cash burn. Here’s why you should avoid the hype of National Lottery Day and wisely spend your $220 annually elsewhere.

Why Is Spending Money on Lottery Tickets a Bad Idea?

Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., CFA, professor of finance at Heider College of Business, Creighton University, said that just as gambling in Las Vegas is a losing proposition, buying lottery tickets is, on average, a losing bet.

“An old adage in Las Vegas is that they don’t build those huge casinos with bettors’ winnings,” he said. “The same thing can be said about lotteries. The simple truth is that the expected value of a lottery ticket (that is, the probability of winning times the amount won) is negative. The only time lottery tickets have positive expected values is when the rollover prize continues to grow, and the take exceeds the amount people spend on tickets.

“Having said that, there is an entertainment value to buying lottery tickets. Again, compared to gambling in Las Vegas, people who buy lottery tickets are often entertained by dreaming about what they would do if they won the big prize and how their lives would change. In moderation, this is simply a way that people entertain themselves. But anyone should dispel any myths that playing the lottery is a smart financial move.”

Taylor Kovar, CFP and CEO at The Money Couple and Kovar Wealth Management, said that buying lottery tickets is often seen as a fun and harmless way to indulge in a dream.

“But the harsh reality is the odds are not ever in your favor,” he said. “From a purely mathematical perspective, the probability of hitting it big is astronomically low. Thus, regularly spending on lottery tickets becomes an expensive and ultimately disappointing habit. That $1 dream ultimately blinds us to the steady drain of our bank account.”

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

What Are Some Better Alternatives To Buying Lottery Tickets?

Kovar said instead of buying lottery tickets, people should consider smarter alternatives.

“Investing in stocks or ETFs, even in small amounts, can grow to amazing wealth over time,” he said. “High-yield savings accounts put your money to work with the magic of compounding interest. Paying down high-interest debt, like credit cards, can provide significant long-term savings. Alternatively, use that money for self-improvement — a course or a book could lead to better-paying opportunities.”

Johnson said, “People should begin investing in a low-fee, diversified equity index fund and continue to invest consistently whether the market is up, down or sideways. Dollar-cost averaging into an index mutual fund or ETF is a terrific lifelong strategy. Dollar-cost averaging is a simple technique that entails investing a fixed amount of money in the same fund or stock at regular intervals over a long period of time.

Story continues

“From 1926 through 2022, the return of investing in a large capitalization stock ETF has been 10.1% compounded annually. The best way to build long-term wealth is to consistently invest in the stock market.”

How Can Someone Break the Habit of Buying Lottery Tickets?

If you’re used to buying lottery tickets regularly, here’s advice from both Kovar and Johnson to help you break the habit.

“Kicking the lottery ticket habit starts with understanding your motivation,” Kovar said. “Is it for fun, out of habit or hope for financial improvement? If it’s for fun, set aside a small ‘fun money’ budget for guilt-free indulgences. If it’s a habit, find a healthier, less costly substitute. Maybe it’s buying a healthy snack instead of a ticket or taking a quick walk. If it’s for financial improvement, go buy some stock instead.”

Johnson said, “Be entertained by watching your investment account grow by investing what you would have spent on lottery tickets in a large-cap index fund. For example, if one spends $25 per week on lottery tickets and instead puts that $25 each week into a large capitalization stock ETF, and does that every week for 20 years, one would accumulate over $80,000 if the annual average return is 10.1%.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: National Lottery Day’s Approaching — Why You Should Wisely Spend Your $220 Annually Elsewhere