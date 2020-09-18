National lockdown not ruled out to curb spread of Covid-19 – Hancock

A second national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has not been ruled out but the “great hope” is that people will heed current advice to help manage a “very serious” situation, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said a national lockdown was the “last line of defence” as he responded to reports that ministers are considering further national measures, even for just a two-week period, such as imposing a curfew on bars and restaurants.

It comes as ministers come under fire over the NHS Test and Trace system, which has seen up to four times the number of people trying to book a test as the number of tests available.

Experts have said that without effective testing and tracing, it will be much harder to control the spread of the virus and pinpoint larger outbreaks.

Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast the latest data showed that hospital admissions are now doubling every eight days, amid warnings that deaths will rise in the coming weeks.

He said it was “absolutely critical” that people followed the rule of having no more than six people at a gathering, while those living under local restrictions should ensure they are sticking to advice.

“Also, if people have tested positive, or if people have been in close contact with somebody who tests positive, that they self-isolate,” he said.

“And if we do all these things, then we can avoid having to take serious further measures.”

He said the current approach was “targeted interventions” but “a national lockdown is the last line of defence”.

He added: “As we saw in the spring, it is the thing that we can do to keep people safe if that’s needed.

“So we’re watching vigilantly, but we can see the number of cases accelerating, and we’re prepared to do what it takes both to protect lives and to protect livelihoods, and of course, both are so important.

“We want to avoid a national lockdown but we’re prepared to do it, if we need to.”

Mr Hancock said the “big hope” is that people will come together “and get this under control, but it is a very serious situation.”

Asked on Sky News about the possibility of a two-week “circuit break” imposition of national restrictions, Mr Hancock said the Government wanted to use “local action”.

And he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We want to avoid national lockdown altogether.

