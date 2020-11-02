Another National Lockdown Has Left Us Winded. How About You?

It was the news we knew might come at some point, but that didn’t make it any easier to hear when it was confirmed by Boris Johnson on Saturday night.

Following the local, regional, tiered and, in the case of Wales, “firebreak” lockdowns of recent weeks, England will be entering a new national lockdown from Thursday November 5, which will last for at least a month.

I don’t know how your mornings start, but ours begin by asking each other: how are you feeling? It’s the same question that’s echoed between colleagues, friends and family throughout the pandemic.

It’s also a question we’ve kept at the forefront of our coronavirus coverage. We first asked readers in April, driven by a sense that our mental health was going to be as much of the Covid-19 story as the daily health updates and politicking.

Hundreds of you responded using this Google form and hundreds more again when we asked in October for World Mental Health Day. Thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences – and continues to do so here.

Your responses have helped us seek out the most relevant advice to guide us through these challenging weeks and months – and you can find these articles and more resources on our dedicated How Are You Feeling? page.

Sometimes even the briefest answer speaks volumes. Just days before Boris Johnson’s latest announcement, a reader filled in the form with the word “apprehensive”. And this morning one of our reporters said, simply, “tired”.

Both those feelings will likely resonate with different people – and at different times. Because while we’re all in this together (as politicians keep telling us), lockdown is also an individual experience, hugely dependent on your personal circumstances and ongoing mental health, either of which might be in flux.

Our experiences of this pandemic are also increasingly defined by the social, health and economic inequalities that play out in so many areas of life. This is why it matters that we keep checking in with – and supporting – each other.

Covid-19 is more than a news story – it has changed every aspect of life in the UK. We are following how Britain is experiencing this crisis, the different stages of collective emotion, reaction and resilience. You can tell us how you are feeling here and find further advice and resources here.

Useful websites and helplines

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 .

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on . Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill). CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58 , and a webchat service.

(the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on , and a webchat service. The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0300 5000 927 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.