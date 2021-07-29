It’s National Lipstick Day: Here Are Our Favorite Celebrity Lip Kits

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s not much in the world that can make you feel like a star with as little effort as a bold, red lip. That’s probably why lipstick lines from big-name celebrities, such as Rihanna and Halsey to Drew Barrymore, are so popular — offering the world the secrets to their chic glamour with the twist of one tinted stick.

Kylie’s Matte Lip Kit from her reigning Kylie Cosmetics line might be the most popular lipstick line out there, and helped usher in the matte lip trend when it first released close to five years ago. But if matte lips aren’t your style, you have plenty of other options to choose from, including subtle sheer glosses from Millie Bobby Brown’s collection with Ulta Beauty, or dewy lip balms from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line.

To celebrate National Lipstick Day, here are the best celebrity lipstick collections to buy from today.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna – Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty prides itself on a wide range of products that flatter all skin tones. The same goes for their long-wearing lipsticks, which glide on with an ultra-soft matte finish for a weightless color that will enhance any makeup look.







Florence by Mills (Millie Bobby Brown) – 16 Wishes Get Glossed Lip Gloss

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

Millie Bobby Brown offers Gen-Z beauty with her exclusive makeup line with Ulta Beauty, which features these colored glosses in three bold colors. The best part about 16 Wishes is that they promise a stand-out shimmer without the stick, and are made without phthalates, parabens or sulfates for a completely clean, chemical-free makeup look.

Buy: Florence by Mills 16 Wishes Get Glossed Lip Gloss $15.30

Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore- Perfect Pout Soft Matte Lip Color

Courtesy of Flower Beauty

Drew Barrymore’s cruelty-free liquid lip color offers a comfortable matte lip with a weightless finish. The powerful blend includes hyaluronic acid, rosehip fruit oil and vitamin-rich jojoba seed oil to nourish and moisture your lips

Buy: Perfect Pout Soft Matte Lip Color $9.49

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner – Matte Lip Kit

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie’s famous lip kit can be credited with pioneering the matte lip trend when it was released in 2016. Almost five years later and the matte trend is still going strong. The kit comes with a matte liquid lipstick and lip liner for a full, healthy-looking pucker.

Buy: Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit $27.65

Honest Beauty by Jessica Alba – Tinted Lip Balm

Courtesy of Honest Beauty

The nourishing lip balm from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty line is a best-seller for its moisturizing ingredients, long-lasting wear and bold color. Like all of Honest Beauty’s products, the lip balms are made completely cruelty-free, and are made with antioxidant -rich acai extracts and avocado oil.

Buy: Honest Beauty Tined Lip Balm $8.99

About-face by Halsey – Paint-it Matte Lip Color

Courtesy of About-Face

About-face’s new Blushing Beige collection features creamy, pigment-rich hues that are perfect for everyday wear or a night out on the town. Choose from peachy beiges to warm chestnuts, depending on your vibe. You can also pair the vegan and cruelty-free products with the six color-matched lip liners and glosses for a complete makeup look.







Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

Courtesy of Rare Beauty

This hydrating, nourishing balm from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line offers a buildable base color for a natural makeup look. Plus, it’s free of sulfates, parabens, formeldehydes and other harmful chemicals for a completely clean product.







Kesha Rose Lipstick and Gloss Duo

Courtesy of Hip Dot

In classic Kesha fashion, the singer’s lipstick duo is the perfect makeup option for a night out when you know you’ll be seen. The unique formula is made with plumping ingredients and changes colors based on your lips PH levels. Plus, it’s made with nourishing rosehip oil that adds a fun, floral scent when applying.







