National licensing group sues Matthews restaurant for refusal to pay music royalties

A major music licensing group is suing Moochie’s Tavern in Matthews over claims of playing copyrighted music without paying.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) claims to have contacted the restaurant more than 50 times to fix the issue over several years, but the owner refuses to pay the licensing fee. Now, ASCAP is taking legal action to receive the delinquent royalty money it says it is owed and sign a licensing agreement with Moochie’s.

The songs named in ASCAP’s complaint are “Pony” by rap artist Ginuwine, “Crazy Bitch” by rock band Buckcherry, and “Gypsy Road” from the band Cinderella, which were all played by a live cover band at Moochie’s on Feb. 18, according to the document.

The plaintiffs in the complaint are W Chappell Music Corp., WC Music Corp., Herbilicious Music, Lit Up Music and Chappell-Co Inc.. As members of ASCAP, each receives royalties paid by establishments like Moochie’s that want to play its songs. Failure to do so is copyright infringement.

The licensing team at ASCAP flagged Moochie’s, which advertises live music, because it did not pay ASCAP’s yearly licensing fee of around $750. This fee allows the establishment to play any of the more than 18 million songs owned by ASCAP, said Jackson Wagener, senior vice president of business and legal affairs at ASCAP, in an interview Wednesday with The Charlotte Observer..

ASCAP is not seeking a specific amount of money, Wagener said. But the statutory damages paid by Moochie’s would be three to four times the licensing fee for each song.

The three songs named in the complaint were chosen to represent the issue, but more were played that violated licensing, Wagener said.

The restaurant’s owner, Jean-Pierre Kossisyan, is named in the complaint. There has been little success in establishing dialogue with him, Wagener said.

Kossisyan did not respond to requests from the Observer for comment.

Hoping for a settlement in the ASCAP case

An investigator was sent to the restaurant to report what music was played, which resulted in the songs listed in the complaint.

“Even after we’ve taken this step of filing a lawsuit, our hope is that we’re able to speak with the establishment owners and try to reach a settlement,” Wagener said.

ASCAP is suing 13 venues nationwide, including Moochie’s, Ben’s Tune Up in Asheville and Top Dawg Tavern in Columbia, South Carolina, for copyright infringement.