National LGBTQ groups sue North Carolina over transgender youth health care ban

A group of national and local LGBTQ organizations said Wednesday they have sued North Carolina over new legislation that bans most gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by Lambda Legal and several other groups, argues that the law, House Bill 808, violates the 14th Amendment and infringes on the rights of parents to make medical decisions with their children.

“Trans youth deserve the ability to be themselves and to be free from discrimination,” Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, a lawyer with Lambda Legal, said. “Parents should not have their rights curtailed because their children are transgender. By bringing this case, we are seeking to vindicate those rights.”

Plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction to block the law’s implementation as the case goes on.

The bill in question bans surgical gender transitions for minors and also bans the prescription of hormones or puberty-blocking drugs for minors. Health care providers who violate the law could have their medical licenses revoked.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill in July, saying, “A doctor’s office is no place for politicians.” Republicans, who hold a supermajority in both chambers of the legislature, overrode his veto to enact the bill.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Forsyth County, defended the bill as the legislature passed it into law, saying the state “has an interest in protecting our children from long-term harm. That’s what this bill is all about.”

A similar law in Arkansas was permanently blocked after a federal judge ruled it to be unconstitutional.

Among the plaintiffs in the case are a 9-year-old transgender boy and his parents, who say the law prevents him from obtaining necessary medical care to treat his gender dysphoria.

HB 808 is one of several bills passed this session that target LGBTQ youth. Lawmakers passed a bill that bans transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams. Republicans also passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which bans curriculum from mentioning gender identity or sexuality in early grades and requires teachers to inform parents if their child begins using a different name or pronouns.