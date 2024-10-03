National-level golfer captures elusive 6A district crown. Bishop Kelly sweeps 5A titles

Beau Sahr’s golf career has taken him all around the United States to play in some of the country’s top junior events. Only one hole, a district championship, remained in his resume. But Sahr filled that hole Wednesday.

The San Diego State commit fired a 4-under round of 67 at BanBury Golf Course, rolling to a three-shot victory for the 6A District Three Boys Golf Tournament championship.

But the senior didn’t dwell on Wednesday’s victory. Instead, he already has his sights on a bigger goal: Defending his state championship next week at the Highland Golf Course in Pocatello.

“I’m just looking forward to state,” Sahr said. “That’s the ultimate goal. If you remember anything from any year, it’s who wins state — team or individual.”

Sahr started Wednesday on fire, throwing in a 15-foot putt on the first hole as he birdied the first two holes. He sat 3-under through four holes and 5-under through eight before his first bogey on No. 9.

He said he typically doesn’t look at the scoreboard. But he took a peak, saw he’d built a comfortable lead and focused on staying steady on the back nine.

“My putting was on another level,” Sahr said. “My driver was a bit iffy, but I can’t complain. I made a lot of putts and a lot of great iron shots.”

Wednesday surprisingly marked his first victory on the high school circuit this season. But Sahr often splits his time between the Mustangs and the junior circuit. That includes an appearance at the U.S. Junior Amateur this summer, where he finished 69th out of 260 competitors.

“He just has that winning mentality,” Eagle coach Joe Gossi said. “He doesn’t like to lose anything. He’ll even talk smack to me when we’re doing stuff.

“He wants to be that top dude at all costs.”

Only two others broke par Wednesday at BanBury. Boise’s Reid Hoppock and Mountain View’s Mason McGee both finished three strokes back at 1-under 70. Hoppock finished as the district runner-up on a scorecard playoff.

Boise’s Reid Piron was one of three Brave to finish inside the top 10 and lead Boise to the team title at the 6A District Three Boys Golf Tournament on Wednesday at BanBury Golf Course.

BOISE BOYS WIN DISTRICT TITLE

The Brave also edged Mountain View by eight shots for the boys team championship, finishing with a team score of 302 for their second district title in the past five years.

Hoppock led a crew of three Boise golfers inside the top 10. Reid Piron (74) took fifth, and Luke Soltau (76) finished in a three-way tie for seventh.

Mountain View (310), Eagle (315) and Rocky Mountain (319) rounded out the SIC’s state qualifiers. Rocky Mountain took the final spot in dramatic fashion, edging Centennial on a team playoff hole after the two finished even at 319.

BK SWEEPS 5A TITLES

Cara Carter got a tap-in eagle on her first hole of the day. There was no stopping the Bishop Kelly junior after that.

Carter won her third straight individual title at the 5A District Three Girls Golf Tournament championship Wednesday at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa. Her 4-under 67 set a women’s course record.

“I think everything is just coming together nicely,” Carter said. “I’m not making huge mistakes on the course, which is good.”

Bishop Kelly’s four scoring golfers all finished among the Top 5 to send the Knights (295) to a fifth consecutive district championship by 60 strokes over runner-up Middleton (355).

Maeve Fitzgerald (75) took second for BK on a scorecard playoff with teammate Jessi Moodie (75), and Sally DeFranco (78) added a fifth-place showing for the Knights.

Carter, who is also the defending state champion, totaled five birdies, and her eagle on RedHawk’s 403-yard, par-5 No. 1 hole helped her card the only under-par round of the day. She also won the junior state amateur title this summer.

In the boys competition, Bishop Kelly (298) held off Middleton (315) for its fourth championship in a row and will be the favorite to make it four straight at state next week.

Sophomore Dan Moodie earned medalist honors for the Knights thanks to a 1-under 70. Moodie fractured his foot last week while doing a backflip, but the injury didn’t slow him down.

“I was debating between carrying (my clubs) or pushing,” Moodie said. “But I always carry, so I just had to stick with it.”

All five of Bishop Kelly’s golfers finished among the Top 9, with the Knights’ four scoring golfers in the Top 6.

Middleton’s Noah Radford (72) placed second to help the Vikings secure a state berth.

The 5A state tournament will be played Oct. 11-12 at River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley.

6A District Three Tournament

Wednesday

At BanBury

Par 71

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Top 4 to state

1, Boise 302

2, Mountain View 310

3, Eagle 315

4, Rocky Mountain 319 (playoff)

5, Centennial 319

6, Timberline 320

7, Meridian 322

8, Owyhee 334

9, Capital 342

10, Kuna 353

11, Borah 366

12, Ridgevue 416

13, Nampa 446

14, Caldwell 471

BOYS TOP 14 INDIVIDUALS

All to state

1, Beau Sahr, Eagle, 67

2, Reid Hoppock, Boise, 70 (scorecard playoff)

3, Mason McGee, Mountain View, 70

4, Jacob McFarland, Rocky Mountain, 72

5, Reid Piron, Boise, 74

6, Brayden Johnson, Meridian, 75

t-7, Luke Soltau, Boise, 76

t-7, Madden Bishop, Centennial, 76

t-7, Chad Gibbs, Rocky Mountain, 76

10, Sam Massie, Eagle, 77

t-11, Andy Metzler, Timberline, 78

t-11, Jacob Goodson, Timberline, 78

t-13, Aiden Webb, Centennial, 79

t-13, Chace Gallegos, Centennial, 79

t-13, Toby Harris, Meridian, 79

t-13, Brittin Battisti, Meridian, 79

t-13, Gavin Mlynarik, Mountain View, 79

5A District Three Tournament

Wednesday

At RedHawk

Par 71

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Top 2 to state

1, Bishop Kelly 298

2, Middleton 315

3, Skyview 330

4, Emmett 330

5, Vallivue 382

6, Columbia 400

BOYS TOP 7 INDIVIDUALS

All to state

1, Dan Moodie, Bishop Kelly, 70

2, Noah Radford, Middleton, 72

3, Nic Bischoff-Jones, Bishop kelly, 75

t-4, Will Comstock, Bishop kelly, 76

t-4, Cade Dean, Middleton, 76

t-6, Aidan Szentanai, Bishop Kelly, 77

t-6, Nic Ward, Skyview, 77

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Top 2 to state

1, Bishop Kelly 295

2, Middleton 355

3, Vallivue 373

4, Emmett 400

5, Skyview 440

GIRLS TOP 7 INDIVIDUALS

All to state

1, Cara Carter, Bishop Kelly, 67

2, Jessi Moodie, Bishop Kelly, 75 (scorecard playoff)

3, Maeve Fitzgerald, Bishop Kelly, 75

4, Claire Hall, Vallivue, 76

5, Sally DeFranco, Bishop Kelly, 78

6, Lily Wagner, Middleton, 84

7, Ava Smith, Middleton, 86