National League news - July 2023

24 July

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard and his assistant Matt Saunders have signed new two-year contracts.

Maynard has been in charge of the Stones since 2021, after being number two when the club won the National League South title in 2020.

"We're both absolutely delighted especially after the season we've just had as a club. We said it was a long-term project when we started and we still both see it as that, we still want to keep progressing but this year will be tougher than ever," Maynard told the club website.

Woking have signed Millwall striker Nana Boateng on a six-month loan.

The 20-year-old made his sole first-team appearance for the Championship club as a late substitute in their FA Cup third-round loss to Crystal Palace in January.

Eastleigh have signed former Scotland striker Chris Maguire on a permanent deal following his departure from Ayr United.

The 34-year-old veteran - who won two senior international caps - has previously played in England for the likes of Sunderland, Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday.

21 July

Woking have signed former Partick Thistle defender Tunji Akinola after a trial period with the club.

The 24-year-old came through West Ham's academy, spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Leyton Orient before a move to Thistle, where he played 34 times in the Scottish Championship.

Aldershot Town have signed former Eastleigh centre-back Christian Maghoma.

The 25-year-old played 42 times in two seasons with the Spitfires and has previously played in Poland, having come through Tottenham's academy.

Solihull Moors have signed Nico Gordon from Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

The defender, 21, has made 15 Championship appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal.

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed Jake Hessenthaler on a two-year deal after the midfielder's contract at Crawley Town was terminated by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old scored six goals in 113 appearances during a three-year spell with the League Two club.

Rochdale have signed winger Michael Afuye on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Oldham-based non-league side Avro FC, helping them to successive promotions to the eighth tier.

Kidderminster Harriers have re-signed defender Matt Preston from Solihull Moors.

Preston, 28, spent time at Aggborough in 2021-22 before his loan was cut short by injury and had a spell at Brackley Town last season.

20 July

Aldershot Town have signed former Gillingham midfielder Stuart O'Keefe.

The 32-year-old made more than 130 appearances for the Gills in League One and League Two over four seasons and captained the side.

Chesterfield have signed Harley Curtis, 20, following his departure from Ipswich, where he played under Spireites coach Kieron Dyer.

The forward has signed a one-year deal after a successful trial period.

19 July

Solihull Moors have signed England Under-18 international goalkeeper Tommy Simkin on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

The 18-year-old, who had a loan stint with AFC Fylde last season, has also signed a new contract to stay with the Potters until 2026.

Woking have signed midfielder Emmanuel Oyeleke following his departure from Chesterfield.

The 30-year-old former Exeter City, Aldershot Town and Port Vale man scored two goals in 36 National League outings for the Spireites but missed all of last season because of injury.

He had a brief loan spell with the Cards in 2014-15 and featured five times in the league.

18 July

Solihull Moors have signed midfielder Joss Labadie on a one-year contract following his departure from League Two club Walsall.

The 32-year-old has made more than 350 appearances in the English Football League, scoring 42 goals.

Halifax Town have signed forward Florent Hoti, 22, following his release by Tranmere Rovers.

The Kosovo under-21 international is a product of Rochdale's academy and joined Tranmere in January after playing in Scotland for several years.

17 July

Aldershot Town have signed striker Kwame Thomas following his release by League Two club Sutton United.

The 27-year-old, who has had spells at Solihull Moors and Wrexham, failed to score in 13 outings for the U's last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Scottish Championship side Dundee.

Barnet have re-signed Sheffield United defender Finley Potter on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old scored two goals in 14 league appearances for the Bees last season after moving to The Hive in February.

Eastleigh have signed Ludwig Francillette and Scott Quigley following their departures from Crawley Town and Stockport County respectively.

Centre-back Francillette, 24, made 30 appearances for the Red Devils in League Two last season.

Forward Quigley has had spells at The New Saints, Blackpool and Barrow and scored 10 goals in 39 appearances after joining the Hatters in 2021. The 30-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Rochdale, netting five times in 27 outings.

Defender Emmanuel Onariase has joined Hartlepool United following his departure from Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 26-year-old left the Daggers having played 37 league and FA Cup games last season.

Meanwhile, defender Euan Murray has left Pools, after his deal was terminated by mutual consent with the 29-year-old wishing to leave for personal reasons.

Maidenhead United have signed winger Jayden Mitchell-Lawson following his release by Scottish side Ayr United.

The 23-year-old helped Ayr reach the Scottish Premiership play-offs last season and played for Maidenhead as a triallist in their pre-season friendly against Thatcham Town this summer.

15 July

Ebbsfleet United have signed striker Nathan Odokonyero from Bognor Regis Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old scored 25 goals for the seventh-tier side last season.

14 July

Boreham Wood have signed forward Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal following the end of his contract with League Two Crawley Town.

The 32-year-old joined Crawley two years ago and scored 11 goals in 26 league games in the 2021-22 campaign but spent most of last season on loan at Colchester United.

Oxford City have signed forward Pierre Fonkeu from National League South side Dartford.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Belgium and has represented Cameroon at under-23 level, began his career at Club Brugge and Norwich City.

York City midfielder Olly Dyson has signed a new two-year deal.

Dyson, 23, made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Minstermen last season and was called up the England C team.

Barnet have signed 20-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Gillmore following his departure from Championship side Millwall.

The Lions academy graduate has signed a four-year deal with the Bees.

13 July

AFC Fylde have signed defender Owen Evans following his departure from Gloucester City on a one-year deal with the option of an extra year.

The 22-year-old, who started out at Swansea and also played for Salford and Merthyr, can play full-back or further forward in midfield.

Rochdale have signed goalkeeper Louie Moulden on loan from Premier League side Wolves until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, son of former Dale striker Paul Moulden, played in the National League last season during a loan spell with Solihull Moors during which he made 16 appearances

11 July

Striker Chris Wreh, the son of former Arsenal and Liberia striker Christopher Wreh, has joined Hartlepool United on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old scored four goals in 27 games for Southend last season, having moved to Roots Hall on the back of a prolific season at Southern League Premier Central side Banbury in 2021-22.

Guyana winger Callum Harriott has signed a deal with York City, although terms are undisclosed.

The 29-year-old winger played for Gillingham and Yeovil last season, having previously been with Charlton, Reading and Colchester.

10 July

Bromley have signed goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, 20, on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The England under-20 international spent last season on loan in National League South with Havant & Waterlooville.

8 July

Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair has joined Gateshead on a season-long loan.

Mair, 22, came on to save two penalties in the National League promotion final last season while on loan at Notts County to help the Magpies win promotion to League Two.

The former Aberdeen youngster has previously spent time on loan at Dartford, Lincoln City and King's Lynn Town.

Wealdstone have signed forward Tahvon Campbell on a season-long loan from fellow National League side Rochdale.

The 26-year old has scored only three goals in 21 appearances for the Dale, spending the end of last season on loan at Aldershot, but enjoyed a prolific 14-goal spell with Woking in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

7 July

Aldershot Town have signed Swiss striker Lorent Tolaj after he was released by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old, who had loan spells at Salford City and Dundee last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Hampshire club.

Oxford City have signed full-back Tafari Moore from St Albans City.

Moore, who turned 26 this week, was a youth player at Arsenal and has since played for Wycombe, Plymouth and Colchester.

York City have signed central defenders Tyler Cordner and Callum Howe for undisclosed fees from Aldershot Town and Solihull Moors respectively.

Cordner, 24, who was previously at Bournemouth, joined Aldershot last summer from Weymouth.

Howe, 29, was captain at Solihull and previously won promotion from the National League with Lincoln in 2017.

6 July

Oldham coach Francis Jeffers has left the club to take up a position with a club in Saudi Arabia.

The 42-year-old former Everton striker joined the Latics staff in September 2022 when former Toffees team-mate David Unsworth was appointed manager.

Aldershot Town have signed Dutch goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef, centre-back Coby Rowe and forward Zain Walker.

Van Stappershoef, 27, has previously spent time at FC Volendam and Bristol Rovers and played in the second tier in the Netherlands and League One, while Rowe, 27, joins after leaving Sutton.

They are joined by Walker, 21, who most recently featured for King's Lynn, and is the third player this summer to follow former Linnets manager Tommy Widdrington to Aldershot.

All three players have signed one-year deals.

5 July

League One side Derby County have loaned defender Kwaku Oduroh to relegated Rochdale on a season-long basis.

The former Manchester City academy player, 20, has played six first-team games for the Rams since his move to Pride Park in the summer of 2022, with three in the EFL Trophy.

4 July

Barnet have signed midfielder Zak Brunt from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee and right-back Reece Hall-Johnson following his release by Wrexham.

Brunt spent last season on loan with Boreham Wood, scoring three goals in 49 outings in all competitions.

The 21-year-old made two senior appearances for the Blades and also had loan spells with Southend United and Notts County during his time at Bramall Lane.

Hall-Johnson, 28, featured 70 times during three years with Wrexham.

The Bees have not disclosed the length of their contracts at The Hive.

Bromley have signed goalkeeper Grant Smith following his departure from Yeovil Town.

The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons in the National League with the Glovers, making 81 league appearances.

Chesterfield midfielder Darren Oldaker has extended his contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old has scored four times in 46 games for the Spireites since joining from Dorking in July 2022.

Eastleigh have signed midfielder Aidan Barlow on a permanent deal following his departure from Doncaster Rovers.

The 23-year-old Manchester United academy product spent two seasons with Rovers and scored three goals in 23 appearances.

Hartlepool United have signed Harrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson on a season-long loan and brought in Kieran Wallace and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on permanent deals in their bid for an immediate return to the EFL.

Ex-Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Wallace, 28, had been in discussions over a new deal at Mansfield after featuring 36 times last season but opted to reunite with boss John Askey, who he played under during a loan spell at York City.

Sunderland-born Jameson, 30, is another former York player who made 31 appearances for the Sulphurites last season, while striker Dieseruvwe, 28, scored 13 league goals for Halifax Town in 2022-23.

Woking have signed defender Greg Taylor on a one-year contract after the defender was released by Cambridge United.

The 33-year-old played 373 games during a 10-year spell with the U's, putting him 10th on the club's list of record appearance-makers.

York City have signed left-back Thierry Latty-Fairweather following his exit from Burton Albion and midfielder Finlay Barnes from seventh-tier side Leiston Town.

Latty-Fairweather, 20, had a loan spell in National League North with Hereford FC last season, featuring 22 times.

Barnes, 22, scored 11 goals for Leiston, who are jointly-managed by former Norwich and Leicester winger Darren Eadie, last season.

3 July

Oldham Athletic have signed defender Charlie Raglan on a free transfer following his departure from League One side Cheltenham Town at the end of last season.

Raglan, 30, was allowed to leave the Robins after a "mutual agreement" with the club, where he played 168 games in the EFL, and has now linked up with the Latics on a two-year deal.

Oxford City have re-signed goalkeeper Chris Haigh on a season-long loan from Ebbsfleet United.

The 26-year-old featured for City on an emergency loan towards the end of last season and kept clean sheets in both the play-off semi-final and final to help earn the club promotion to the National League.

2 July

York City have signed right-back Levi Andoh, 23, and centre-back Kevin Joshua, 21.

Andoh spent the second half of last season with National League North side Hereford while Joshua has joined the Minstermen after leaving Scottish League One side Peterhead.

Striker Mani Dieseruvwe has left Halifax Town following the expiry of his contract.

The 28-year-old was the Shaymen's top goalscorer last season, netting 13 times in 33 starts.

1 July

Boreham Wood have signed forward Timmy Abraham on a two-year contract after his deal ended with League Two side Walsall. The 22-year-old, brother to England international Tammy, played in the National League last season on loan at Oldham.

Defender David Agbontohoma, 21, has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Wood until the end of the 2024-25 season. He originally joined on loan from Sheffield Wednesday before signing permanently in February.

Forward Angelo Balanta, 32, has returned to the Wood after five years with Dagenham & Redbridge, while midfielder Mo Sagaf, 25, has also left the Daggers to sign a two-year deal at Meadow Park.

Midfielder Tom Whelan, 28, completed a busy day of signings for the Wood by joining from Chesterfield on a two-year deal. The deals for Whelan and Sagaf include the option of an extra year in Wood's favour.

Halifax Town have signed forward Aaron Cosgrave, 23, following his release by League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

Cosgrave spent the first half of last season on loan at National League rivals Southend United before ending the campaign in National League North with King's Lynn.