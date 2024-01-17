National League news - January 2024

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

17 January

Woking have signed Gillingham striker Lewis Walker on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old played four times for the Cards while on loan earlier this season and has previously had spells at Aldershot, Queens Park Rangers and Darlington.

Defender Kevin Joshua has cancelled his contract with York City by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old former West Bromwich Albion junior failed to make an appearance for the Minstermen, and spent time at Macclesfield Town on loan.

Gateshead have signed midfielder Kieron Evans from Championship side Cardiff City on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has played 10 games for his parent club, including four this season, and also had loan spells at Torquay and Northern Irish side Linfield in recent seasons.

16 January

Ebbsfleet have signed Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Declan Skura on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea and Reading youngster has made three EFL Trophy appearances for the Chairboys this season.

Woking have signed Jayden Luker on loan from Luton Town for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is yet to play for the Premier League side but has been named on the bench, and signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road in November.

15 January

AFC Telford United chairman Andy Pryce has resigned after more than seven years at the helm of the seventh-tier former National League club.

"The day to day running of the club continues as normal and our concentration remains on finishing as high as possible in the Southern League Premier Central, " said a statement from the club, who currently lie fifth in the table, after being relegated from National League North in April.

Kidderminster Harriers assistant Jimmy O'Connor has left the club following the appointment of new management team Phil Brown and Neil McDonald.

O'Connor had worked under Russ Penn, who was sacked on 8 January.

Oldham have signed Sheffield United right-back Sai Sachdev on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England up to Under-19s, has made one appearance for the Blades.

Solihull Moors have extended the loan of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Nick Hayes until the end of the season.

12 January

AFC Fylde have signed Ethan Mitchell from Wigan Athletic on a short-term loan.

The 21-year-old centre-back - who has spent time at the academies of Tranmere Rovers and Plymouth Argyle - has yet to make a first team appearance for the Latics.

New Kidderminster Harriers boss Phil Brown has brought in Neil McDonald as his assistant, following the end of his latest coaching assignment with Indian Super League side Bengaluru.

The 58-year-old former Newcastle United and Everton midfielder, who has managed Carlisle United, Blackpool and Limerick, has worked with Brown three times before, first as coach to Sam Allardyce and Brown with Bolton, then also with Swindon Town and Barrow.

Southend United have re-signed striker Marcus Dackers on loan from League Two club Salford City for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old former Manchester City Academy and Brighton trainee, who has spent time on loan at Stalybridge Celtic, Chester, Woking and Altrincham since moving to Salford in July 2021, scored three times in six games on loan to the Shrimpers early last season.

Aldershot Town defender Olly Scott has extended his deal with the club to the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances so far and scored the winning goal in their FA Cup tie at Stockport County in December.

11 January

Chesterfield left-back Branden Horton has extended his contract until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old has made 46 Spireites appearances since he joined in 2022 after leaving Doncaster.

Fylde defender Emeka Obi has been ruled out for four months with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old, who has made 18 league appearances this season, suffered the injury in the 2-0 win over Rochdale on New Year's Day.

The Coasters have also announced assistant Andy Taylor has left the club to take up a role in youth development.

Rochdale have signed Wycombe forward D'Mani Mellor on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old had a loan spell with Dale last season and spent the first half of the season with struggling League Two side Sutton.

Halifax Town have signed forward Adan George from National League North side Rushall Olympic.

George joins having spent a short period on loan with Rushall, where he scored three goals in seven appearances for the club.

10 January

Southend United have signed defender Adam Crowther from National League North side King's Lynn Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who made 20 appearances this season for the Linnets, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Gateshead have signed midfielder Jack Stott on an initial one-month loan deal from Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old joins having made two appearances in the National League on loan with York City earlier this season.

9 January

Cambridge United have allowed Mamadou Jobe to extend his loan to Gateshead for a further month, while the Tynesiders have also signed goalkeeper Eddie Beach on loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The club have also signed midfielder Ben Worman on a free transfer from Cambridge, with the 22-year-old linking up once again with Jobe.

20-year-old defender Jobe, who has made four appearances for his parent club, has played seven times for the club and will remain until 14 February.

Beach, also 20, joins having made eight appearances for the Blues in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy this season.

Aldershot Town midfielder Ethan Burnett, 21, has joined National League North side Bishop's Stortford in an initial one-month loan deal.

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Tom Conlon from Port Vale on a permanent transfer.

The 27-year-old made 183 appearances for the Valiants and helped them win promotion from League Two in 2021-22.

York City have confirmed that loanee Will Smith will remain with the Minstermen for the remainder of the season.

Smith, 25, has made 18 appearances for the club since joining on loan from League Two side Harrogate Town this season.

8 January

Bromley have extended the loan of Bristol Rovers midfielder Ryan Jones, 21, to the end of the season.

Meanwhile, forward Aribim Pebble, also 21, has been recalled from his loan at Hayes Lane by parent club Luton.

Hartlepool United have signed defender Tom Parkes on a permanent deal from Scottish Premiership club Livingston.

The 31-year-old joins having played nine top flight games for Livi this season, and has previously played for Leicester, Burton, Yeovil, Bristol Rovers, Leyton Orient, Carlisle and Exeter.

Pools have also signed Barrow striker Courtney Duffus, 28, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Maidenhead United have extended the loan of Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 16 league appearances so far.

5 January

Oxford City have signed Yeovil striker Alex Fisher on a one-month loan deal.

The 33-year-old former Exeter and Torquay player had a previous spell on loan at City in 2009.

Charlton midfielder Aaron Henry has joined Wealdstone on loan for the rest of the season, having had a successful spell there two seasons ago.

The 20-year-old had been on loan at Crawley but only one of his 13 League Two appearances has come since October.

Woking have signed former Coventry and Notts County right-back Dion Kelly-Evans until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old made 40 appearances for the Sky Blues and 97 for the Magpies, and has most recently been with Banbury.

The Cardinals have also extended defender Timi Odusina's loan deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined Woking from League Two side Bradford City in September and has made nine appearances so far.

Four Hartlepool United loan players have left the club at the end of their temporary deals.

Right back Charlie Seaman is back at Doncaster Rovers, Joe Mattock has returned to Harrogate Town, Zak Johnson will return to Sunderland for treatment to a hamstring injury and Ciaran Brennan returns to Sheffield Wednesday.

Luke Daley and Olly Green have returned to their parent clubs at the end of their loan deals with York City.

Midfielder Green played eight times for the Minstermen on loan from Hull, while Huddersfield left back Daley figured three times.

Maidenhead United have extended Jayden Mitchell-Lawson's contract until the end of next season.

Mitchell-Lawson, 24, joined the York Road club from Scottish Championship side Ayr United in the summer.

The former Derby County, Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town winger has made 20 National League appearances for the Magpies.

His only goal though, came in the 3-2 league defeat at Barnet in October.

4 January

Bottom club Kidderminster Harriers have signed Wales Under-21 international midfielder Owen Hesketh on loan from Premier League club Wolves for the rest of the season.

Hesketh, 21, has played twice for Wolves Under-21s in this season's Bristol Street Motors Trophy, scoring against Notts County.

Promotion-chasing Barnet have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 international goalkeeper Josh Keeley on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Keeley, 20, has made five EFL Trophy appearances for Spurs Under-21s, three of them this season.

Rochdale have signed defender Kyron Gordon on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old defender left AFC Fylde on Wednesday at the end of his contract, having signed for the club in the summer after leaving Sheffield United.

3 January

Altrincham have extended the loan of Colchester United winger Alex Newby until the end of January.

Newby has started all 15 games for the Robins since he joined, scoring five goals to help the club rise to sixth in the National League table.

Lennie Lawrence has been confirmed as caretaker manager at Hartlepool United following the weekend sacking of John Askey.

The 76-year-old former Charlton, Middlesbrough, Bradford, Luton, Grimsby and Cardiff boss has served as a non-executive director at Victoria Park since November 2022 and will be assisted by coach Antony Sweeney.

2 January

York City have signed former Stockport County forward Billy Chadwick on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old Hull City product failed to play a first-team game for the Hatters after signing in the summer, and moved to Gateshead on what was intended to be a season-long loan in August, a loan from which he has been recalled.

Chadwick scored three times in 10 appearances for the north-east side, and has also had loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town, Linfield and Boston United.

Oldham Athletic have signed Blackburn winger Ethan Walker on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old became the youngest debutant in Preston's history when he appeared as a substitute against Aston Villa in 2018, and also has league experience with Carlisle and Morecambe.

The Latics have also released former Sheffield United right-back Kieron Freeman at the end of his short-term contract.

Dorking Wanderers have confirmed that James McShane has injured his anterior cruciate ligament and will require surgery.

The midfielder, 29, sustained the injury in the 2-0 National League home defeat by Oxford City on 26 December.

McShane had scored four goals in four games, prior to the Oxford match, for Dorking, who are 19th in the table.