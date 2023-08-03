National League news - August 2023

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from July.

3 August

Chesterfield have signed goalkeeper Ryan Boot on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old had a trial with the Spireites in pre-season after leaving Solihull, for whom he made 193 National League appearances.

Halifax Town have signed midfielder Jack Evans, 22, after a successful trial.

The National League side say they have agreed an undisclosed financial agreement with his former club Hereford.

Oldham have signed midfielder Brennan Dickenson, 30, on a one-year deal after he was released by Carlisle earlier this summer.

He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last August and did not feature at all in the 2022-23 season.

2 August

Maidenhead United have signed 21-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu.

The former Barnsley youngster spent last season at Dartford and also had a loan spell at Margate.

Aldershot Town have signed Portsmouth's Tanzania international defender Haji Mnoga on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old played 17 times for the Shots while on loan last season and has also spent time in League Two at Gillingham.

Gateshead have re-signed midfielder Luke Hannant on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who was a free agent after being released by Colchester earlier this summer, previously played for the Heed between 2016 and 2018.

1 August

Southend United defender Tom Clifford has joined National League North club King's Lynn Town after cancelling his contract with the Shrimpers.

Clifford, 23, who had been with Southend since their EFL days, scored five goals in his 62 league appearances for the National League club.

Stockport County have loaned striker Billy Chadwick to Gateshead for the season.

The 23-year-old, who only joined the Hatters this summer after his release by Hull City, spent part of last season at Boston United in National League North.

Aldershot Town have signed midfielder Ethan Burnett following a successful trial.

The 21-year-old, who has spent time on the books at Southampton and Reading, made 24 appearances during a loan spell with National League South side Havant & Waterlooville last season.