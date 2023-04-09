National League betting tip - Wrexham vs Notts County: Top two primed for Easter Monday thriller

Date, KO time and TV coverage

National League, Monday, April 10, kick-off 3pm, live on BT Sport 1

Predicted score

Wrexham 2-1 Notts County

Key stats

Wrexham have scored at least one goal in every home game

Notts County have scored at least one goal in every away game

Wrexham are unbeaten in 45 home games in all competitions

Suggested bet: Over 2.5 goals

Verdict

Wrexham will welcome the new league leaders to the Racecourse Ground on Monday for the most important game of the title race so far, and the pressure is really on after Friday's results. Having gone unbeaten in their previous 28 games, a run that stretches all the way back to their 1-0 defeat at Notts County in October, Wrexham were expected to make light work of The Shaymen. Halifax were beaten 4-1 by Notts County earlier in the season and had been put to the sword by Wrexham in the reverse fixture. A shock 3-1 victory on Friday opened the door for Notts County to move to the top of the table. County made no mistake when beating Wealdstone 3-0 to reach 100 points for the season. In any other season, both of these sides would have been promoted weeks ago. The Magpies are only top by way of goal difference. That slip-up may prove pivotal if Notts County are to claim promotion from the National League. The visitors may be top of the league at kick-off, but they're still very much underdogs in the title race.

Wrexham's form has been imperious in 2023, and they're an especially tough nut to crack at home. Their current unbeaten run extends 45 games in all competitions, and as well as home advantage here, they still have a game in hand.

Both teams have been ruthless and relentless in front of goal this season. The Welsh side have notched 65 goals in 19 home games, while the visitors have managed an equally impressive 56 goals in 21 away games. Paul Mullin has notched 34 goals in 41 appearances for Wrexham, while Macauley Langstaff has 41 in 41 for Notts County. With so much quality on the pitch, goals seem inevitable.

The article National League betting tip - Wrexham vs Notts County: Top two primed for Easter Monday thriller appeared first on Planetsport.com.