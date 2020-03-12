National Lacrosse League suspends season over COVID-19 concerns

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — The National Lacrosse League is suspending its season due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The league announced the decision in a release Thursday.

"The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19," the league said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America.

"Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined."

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease has had a major impact on sports globally. In North America, it has led to the suspension of the NBA and Major League Soccer, as well as the cancellation of the world figure skating championships in Montreal and the world women's hockey championship in Nova Scotia.

The NLL had seven games scheduled this weekend, including Buffalo at Toronto, Saskatchewan at Calgary and San Diego at Vancouver on Friday night, Halifax at Rochester on Saturday and Calgary at New England on Sunday.

The NLL has five Canadian teams — based in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press