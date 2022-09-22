National Insurance rise to be reversed in November

Female home worker

A 1.25% rise in National Insurance (NI) will be reversed from 6 November and the government will axe a planned levy to fund health and social care.

The funding for health and social care will now come from general taxation.

The NI rise was introduced in April under former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, but during the Tory leadership race Liz Truss pledged to change it.

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng made the announcement ahead of a "mini-budget" on Friday.

The change will save nearly 28 million people an average of £330 per year, the Treasury said.

About 920,000 firms will get a tax reduction of nearly £10,000, it added.

"Taxing our way to prosperity has never worked," Mr Kwarteng said.

"To raise living standards for all, we need to be unapologetic about growing our economy. Cutting tax is crucial to this."

The NI rise was put in place to help the NHS recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and the planned social care levy was also designed to support the NHS from April.

What is National Insurance?

NI is a tax paid by employees, employers and the self-employed.

Employees pay NI on their wages as well as income tax, employers pay extra NI contributions for staff, and the self-employed pay NI on their profits.

Who will benefit?

NI is paid by employees, employers and the self-employed.

People who earn more than £12,570 a year pay NI, and the more they earn, the more they will benefit from this change.

For example, somebody earning £20,000 will save about £93 a year, and somebody earning £100,000 will save £1,093, compared to now.