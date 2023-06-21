National Indigenous Peoples Day events across northeast Saskatchewan

There are many ways to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Northeast. Many communities taking action and planning activities for the entire family.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21.

The Horizon School Division is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day with a flag-raising ceremony and cultural celebration at its Humboldt head office.

The event is taking place on June 21 at 10366 Eight Ave., Humboldt.

“We appreciate our community partners and honoured guests for joining us on this important day. I would like to thank our Board of Education for continuing to lead us along the path of Truth and Reconciliation," said Kevin Garinger, Director of Education. "Together, we can create a tapestry of empathy that acknowledges the past and shapes a brighter, more harmonious future for all.”

The event, held in the courtyard at Horizon’s office, begins with a pipe ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

"It is optional, though all invited guests are welcome," the division said in a media release. "There will be no filming or photographs of this portion of the morning. Women participating in the pipe ceremony should wear a skirt extending below the knees. Men and women will sit on opposite sides of the teepee."

The flag raising will take place at 9 a.m., followed by remarks from guests and traditional music and dance performances.

At the Tisdale & District Museum, there will be an Indigenous Artisan and Small Business Showcase, flag raising at 1:30 p.m., traditional drums, music and dancing, and Indigenous artisans from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Partners of the events are Kinistin Saulteaux First Nation, Métis Local 222, Reconciliation Tisdale and Tisdale District Museum. It is sponsored by the Beeland Co-op.

Katie Adair, member of the Tisdale Reconciliation committee, said the artisan showcase will include some beading and student artwork. Some will just be on display, but some will be available for purchase. The event is free to the public.

"We will have a flag raising, raising flags from the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Flag and the Métis Nation. We will have representatives from both communities to speak, in addition to representatives from the RM of Tisdale and the Town of Tisdale and our Reconciliation Tisdale Circle. Members of Kinistin Saulteaux Nation will be performing a flag song.”

The Beeland Co-op will provide an afternoon snack, so they be giving out cookies to all in attendance.

Reconciliation Tisdale is a newly formed group, so we are still in the process of defining our mission or vision, Adair said.

“Definitely an early objective has been to start to build authentic relationships between Kinistin Saulteaux Nation and The Metis Local 222. Speaking as a non-Indigenous person, there is so much to learn from our First Nation and Métis neighbours on the history of this shared land.”

Another objective is to create some educational opportunities as a group, but also for the entire community to learn about that shared history. Much of that history involves racist and discriminatory government policies against First Nation and Métis people, that has lead to unimaginable harm and has lasting effects to this day. Particularly with older generations of non-Indigenous people, much of this history wasn’t taught in school.

“We really invite everyone and anyone who wants to learn more, as we start to define what the path of reconciliation might look like in our community and walk this path of reconciliation together,” Adair said.

Lori Constant, member of Melfort’s Reconciliation committee said they are hosting an event on Wednesday, June 21st from 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Memorial Garden downtown.

This event has been organized by several community groups and individuals, including the City of Melfort, the Melfort Public Library, Melfort Museum, the Marguerite Riel Centre, Reconciliation Melfort, the Melfort Arts Council, and Melfort Youth Evolution.

Activities include a story walk, a Community Art Project, displays, games, a “Taste of Bannock”, and a free barbeaue

For the Community Art Project, Constant said, “We are inviting everyone who comes down to contribute to two pieces of art – one piece will be displayed in our community (Melfort) and the other piece will be given to our friends and neighbours at James Smith."

There will be a Blanket Exercise at the Hudson Bay Museum at 512 Churchill St. from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Bannock and refreshments will be served. Pre-registration required as pots are limited. For more information or to register, call or text (306) 865-7881. The guest speaker is Corrinne Severight.

Reconciliation Nipawin is organizing an annual flag raising event at the Town of Nipawin office. Every year has looked a bit different but we try to celebrate Indigenous culture and bring awareness to the day said co-chairs Denise Blomquist and LeeAnn Dean for the Nipawin Reconciliation Committee.

They'll keep the flag up to and including July 1, Canada Day.

“This year we have invited a youth drummer and the Grade 4 hoop dancers from Wagner Elementary."

A representative from the Town of Nipawin and Métis Local 134 president will be there to bring greetings.

Nipawin's event will start at 10 a.m. at the Town office and they are having a Bannock burger barbeque fundraiser over lunch downtown.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal