National Indigenous Peoples Day at Batoche

National Indigenous Peoples Day, formerly known as National Aboriginal Day, until June 21, 2017, is a day recognizing and celebrating the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada. National Indigenous Peoples Day is part of the Celebrate Canada program, which also includes Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1. The Government of Canada provides funding opportunities for community celebratory events of these days, as well as for commemorations on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In 1982, the National Indian Brotherhood, now the Assembly of First Nations, called for the creation of National Aboriginal Solidarity Day. However, it wasn’t until in 1995, the Sacred Assembly, a national conference of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people chaired by Elijah Harper, MP of the federal riding of Churchill, called for a national holiday to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous Peoples, and the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples recommended the designation of a National First Peoples Day, that movement began to formally recognize such a day. Harper was the first Indigenous member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, who served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba from 1981 to 1992 and a Member of Parliament from 1993 to 1997, representing the riding of Churchill. It was during his time as MP, that Harper chaired the Sacred Assembly which brought together representatives of elders, women, youth, and political and spiritual leaders of all faiths. Together the members of the Sacred Assembly crafted the ground-breaking Reconciliation Proclamation which pronounced the vision of what a right relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples looked like. The following year, then Governor General of Canada, Roméo LeBlanc, issued a proclamation declaring June 21 of each year National Aboriginal [Indigenous Peoples] Day. June 21st was chosen for the special significance that it holds for Indigenous Peoples who have gathered on this day, the summer solstice, for centuries, to welcome the arrival of warm weather with ceremonies, traditional practices, and displays of art. The story of indigeneity in Canada is a story of resilience. When the strongest institutions in the country tried to stamp out Indigenous cultures, languages, and ways of knowing, Indigenous communities persevered.

The Batoche National Historic Site held special events on June 21st and extended an invitation to schools to bring their classes to experience the day at the site and learn more about the Métis and the events that transpired in 1885. Unfortunately, although the staff at BNHS were prepared to manage tours for several school groups, only three took advantage of the opportunity. Often history focuses solely on the Resistance and the battle while overlooking the fact that Batoche was a thriving village and the people who lived in the area were regular families, going about daily life until their world was upended in 1885 and it is important to remember that side of history as well. The volunteers and staff at BNHS help to bring this side of that history to life. A small museum in the Visitor Centre documents the aspects of life experienced by the Métis of Batoche.

Students took guided tours, participated in a beading activity, got to taste some excellent bannock cooked on a wood-fired cookstove, and enjoyed the opportunity to play the wooden Metis spoons and accompany fiddler, JJ Guy. Wooden musical spoons are made with a curved handle for a comfortable hold and have the two spoons created together as one piece, with the concave sides of the spoons on the outside. The spoons were especially used in traditional, Métis, French Canadian, and Celtic music. In the days of kitchen parties, the spoons were the typical metal spoons that are found in any kitchen. Traditional spoon players still use two metal spoons, but the joined wooden ones are easier for the inexperienced to use and control.

JJ Guy, the musician for the day, is a greatly sought-after performer who started out performing at a young age in many shows and dances across Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba, with his two sisters in a family band. Growing up in rural Saskatchewan and being surrounded by fiddle music, is reflected in the music he writes and in his passion for playing and sharing that joy and passion with others. While much of the winter the Saskatoon resident is busy giving workshops and performing, summertime finds him featured at festivals, concerts, and fiddle camps all across Canada from New Brunswick to British Columbia. This extensive work schedule allows him to meet many of his fans. Currently, Guy is the host of “Fiddling Around”, found on Access7 TV.

JJ Guy is the first Saskatchewan resident fiddler to be inducted into the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame. One individual who promotes perpetuates, and preserves fiddling is chosen each year to join the Hall of Fame, and out of over 150 nominees, JJ was selected as the 2021 inductee. “Fiddling should be about fun. I always said if you’re not having fun fiddling, you’re not doing it right. And JJ has fun fiddling and it’s just enjoyable to be around him,” said John Tribe, a long-time member of the fiddle community and one of the people who nominated JJ.

The Batoche National Historic Site is open from May to October every year. During the summer months of July and August, the site is open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and runs the Journey Through Time guided program teaching about daily life in the village at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm daily. In the months of May and September, the opening hours are 9 - 5 Monday to Friday. Also, during the summer, a 48-passenger open-sided shuttle is in operation, transporting visitors to the East Village and around a route to different parts of the site. As well during Back to Batoche Days, the shuttle operates as a transport for visitors back and forth between the National Historic Site and the Back to Batoche grounds.

Wakaw and the RM of Fish Creek are close neighbours of Batoche and are populated with many descendants of participants in the history of this region, so make sure that the lake and the Wheatland Express Excursion Train are not all you and your visitors know of the area. Admission for youth under the age of 17 is free, an adult day pass is $12.50 while seniors 65 years and over, pay only $10.75.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder