National Ice Cream Day 2020: From Italian Ice to Ice Cream Pie, 5 Types of Popular Ice Creams Loved Across Countries

National Ice Cream is celebrated in the United States on third Thursday in July every year. National Ice Cream 2020 falls on July 19. The day was initiated by former American President Ronald Reagan. July also marks National Ice Cream Month in the US and the celebrations originated by Joint resolution 298 in US Senate Ice-creams are one of the most loved desserts around the world and is present in different shape, forms and tastes. As we celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2020, we bring to you different types of ice-creams popularly eaten across the world. National Ice Cream Cake Day (US) 2020: Here’s Simple Recipe to Prepare Yummy Ice Cream Cake at Home (Watch Video)

While the key element is eye-cream, people make different varieties of it. With cakes being in their sister family, it is quite common to mix these two. Biscuits are another ingredient that goes well in ice-cream making. Well, we take a look at some of the popular forms of ice-cream in the world.

Light Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Foodie Mum | Ayah Elturkey (@_thefoodie_mum_) on Jun 16, 2020 at 11:17am PDT





Light ice-cream is the one who generally gets in markets. It contains at least 50 percent less total fat or 33 percent fewer calories than the referenced product. They come in all flavours and shapes.

Ice Cream Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAVE'ems (@craveems) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:24am PDT





An ice cream cake is a cake filled with ice cream that has layers of sponge cake or cookie pieces in between. They mostly come in three-layers with a layer of ice cream between two layers of cake.

Ice Cream Pie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christi Johnstone (@lovefromtheoven) on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:40am PDT





Made in the shape of a pie, and ice cream pie is filled with the goodness of ice cream and is often sprinkled with varying goodies. One bite will never be sufficient for your taste buds.

Ice milk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Gulla Meddis (@roses_baker) on May 28, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT





Ice milk, or iced milk, is a frozen dessert and is considered a type of ice cream. It contains less than 10 percent of milk fat and is cheaper than ice cream. In the United States, it is known as low-fat ice cream.

Italian Ice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincenza (@cenza) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT





Italian ice is a sweet treat made with fruit or other natural or artificial food flavourings. It almost tastes like sorbet, but is different from American-style sherbet that does not contain any dairy ingredients or eggs.

Dondurma or Battered ice cream



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Things2do | Food (@things2do.food) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:00am PDT





Dondurma is a Turkish mastic ice cream and is quite a popular one on Instagram for the way it is served. Videos of the serving having fun with their customers while making ice cream often go viral. It is made of cream, whipped cream, salep, mastic, and sugar and is also known as Maraş ice cream.

While these are some of the popular ice-creams, there are many more by people depending on the region they belong to. Often the toppings and flavours change depending on the cultural significance and their love for food. We wish you a Happy National Ice-Cream Day!