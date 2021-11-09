A national holiday pop-up tiki bar picks Charlotte as one of its exclusive locations

Charlotte tiki-themed bar The Royal Tot is getting a (temporary) makeover. During the holiday season, the Belmont neighborhood’s rooftop tropical oasis will be known as one of two exclusive Sippin’ Santas in North Carolina.

WHAT IS IT? Sippin’ Santa is a tiki pop-up by Beachbum Berry that takes over bars across the U.S.

In the Carolinas, two other bars will become Sippin’ Santa destinations:

WHAT TO EXPECT: The bar will feature tropical holiday-themed cocktails:

The Regifter

Yule Log Grog

Christmas Eve of Destruction

Mistletoe-to-Toe

You’ll also get on-brand tropical holiday foods by Plane Deli & Market:

Spiced Ginger Chex Mix to Lomi Lomi Salmon

Christmas Spam sliders

Drunk Duck L’Orange

and a Bourgeois Clause dessert: Caviar and Sour Cream Lemon Cookies — covered in champagne icing and caviar.

WHEN? It opens Nov. 22 and will be open through December.

“Sippin’ Santa is an event we’ve been waiting to host ever since we first created the concept of The Royal Tot,” said Ashleigh Gadd, CEO of ETA, ownership group of The Royal Tot. “The decor, the drinks, and the atmosphere will get even the grinches into the holiday spirit.”

PRO TIP: Admiral Vernon’s Rum Club members will receive an exclusive preview of Sippin’ Santa.

The Royal Tot

Location: 933 Louise Ave Suite 350, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Belmont

The Royal Tot Instagram: @theroyaltot

Sippin’ Santa Instagram: @sippinsanta