National Headache Foundation Offers Expert Sources And Tips For Reducing Alcohol-Induced Migraine and Headache Attacks Approaching the New Year

Media Advisory

Chicago, IL, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Ill. (Dec. 27, 2021) –The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is offering media outlets expert sources to respond to questions and to offer insights about best practices for reducing the incidences of alcohol-induced migraine and headache attacks as we approach the New Year.



Is it a migraine triggered by alcohol? Or is it a hangover? Tricks to prevent and stop alcohol-related headache during the holidays. In this episode of Heads UP – host Lindsay Weitzel, Ph.D. talks to Merle Diamond, MD, AQH about the difference between a migraine triggered by alcohol and a “hangover.” They go over some surprising tricks to avoid alcohol-related headaches. Hint: honey and crackers. Of course, there is also a shout-out to our friends who may not be feeling well enough to go to a holiday party, plus ideas to help them feel included and festive.

Listen and watch:

https://headaches.org/2021/12/13/heads-up-episode-108-alcohol-related-headache/

Please contact Linda Summerfield, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing at NHF, about interview requests for our expert sources this holiday season. Linda can be reached at LSummerfield@headaches.org or at (847)507-4557.





NHF Expert Sources:

Merle Diamond, M.D., AQH, is Managing Director of the Diamond Headache Clinic and the Director of the Diamond Inpatient Headache Unit at Saint Joseph Hospital, Chicago, IL.

Jan Lewis Brandes, MD, MS, AQH, is an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN. Dr. Brandes is the Director and Founder of the Nashville Neuroscience Group which became part of Saint Thomas Health Services.

Lindsay Weitzel, Ph.D., of Denver, CO, is a migraine therapist and host of the NHF’s Head’s UP podcast series that has recorded more than 100 episodes. She was only a preschooler when her chronic migraine disease began, and she now offers professional counsel to her patients and the public as a therapist, speaker, and podcast host.

Story continues

Jill Dehlin, RN, of East Lansing, MI, is Chairperson of the NHF’s Patient Leadership Council. Jill lives with chronic migraine, and her Ph.D. pursuits were cut short by the disease.

Tom Dabertin is Executive Director and CEO of NHF – His decision to lead the foundation was influenced by his personal experiences with migraine disease. He is based in Chicago but travels the country meeting with providers, patients, researchers, policymakers, and others who can offer solutions.

NHF will also be sharing “expert insights” on its social media channels this last week of 2021:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NationalHeadacheFoundation/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-headache-foundation/

Twitter - @NHF

If you are writing/producing a story on headache disorders and migraine disease, we want to be helpful. Enjoy the holidays and have a healthy and happy New Year!

# # #

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the leading educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision-makers. More at https://headaches.org/

CONTACT: Linda Summerfield National Headache Foundation 8475074557 lsummerfield@headaches.org



