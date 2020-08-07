National Handloom Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings to Celebrate the Day

National Handloom Day 2020 is on August 7. In India, handlooms have emerged as the largest cottage industry. Weavers create products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool. The objective of National Handloom Day is to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the socio-economic development of the country. You can also participate in the day and help to raise awareness about the industry by sharing National Handloom Day 2020 wishes and HD images to your near ones through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. These National Handloom Day 2020 messages, quotes images and GIF greetings are perfect for sending and generating awareness about the importance of the handloom industry in our country. In addition to Handloom Day 2020 images, we also bring you a direct link to the latest WhatsApp stickers as you observe the national day.

It was on July 2015, when the Indian government decided to celebrate August 7 to be celebrated as National Handloom Day every year. The decision was taken to revive the roots of handlooms and provide work to weavers. The reason August 7 was chosen as a date to celebrate National Handloom Day was to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British government. It is a significant day, and to celebrate National Handloom Day 2020, here we bring you wishes and images that can be shared along with Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers and greetings. Download these Handloom Day 2020 HD images and observe the day in a bid to raise awareness about the handloom industry. National Handloom Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours Handloom Weavers in India.

National Handloom Day 2020

National Handloom Day 2020

National Handloom Day 2020

