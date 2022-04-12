It’s National Grilled Cheese Day! Try a standout sandwich at these 6 Columbia area eateries

Perhaps you’re a stickler for the basics — slices of cheese grilled between two pieces of bread.

Or maybe you like to to mix things up by adding bits of meat or other toppings.

However you like to eat it, the grilled cheese sandwich has long been an American favorite for kids and adults alike.

So grilled cheese fans rejoice, because today is your day. Tuesday is the annual National Grilled Cheese Day, providing an excuse for enthusiasts of all versions of the sandwich to partake in that gooey goodness.

Here are five places in the Columbia area that offer a grilled cheese sandwich that’s likely to please anyone with a cheesy craving.

The Salty Nut Cafe

A long-time staple in Five Points, the Salty Nut and bar at 2000 Greene St A offers a varied menu of everything from hearty salads to burgers and yes, a grilled cheese sandwich. Here you can get a classic with your choice of cheese melted between Texas toast. However, you can also get a grilled cheese with ham and cheddar, turkey and provolone or one with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

The Whig

This popular subterranean bar at 1200 Main St., across from the South Carolina State House, has become known over the years for not only a solid craft beer selection, but for its diverse menu options, such as the Whig Chicken Sandwich and the Whig Burger. It also offers a hefty grilled cheese sandwich called the Three Cheese Grilled Cheese. The sandwich comes with smoked gouda, American and cheddar cheeses.

Grill Marks

Located at 711 Gervais St., Grill Marks is known mainly for its specialty burgers and its grilled cheese fits right in, literally. The restaurant sells what it calls the Hot Mess, which features a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed between two beef patties, a grilled hot dog, cheddar cheese, American cheese, chili crispy haystack onions, fried pickles lettuce and tomatoes.

Yowza.

Mark and Larkin Hammond founded Grill Marks in Greenville in 2012. The burger restaurant quickly gained popularity, so the two opened a second location in Columbia in 2015. The two opened another location in Greenville in 2017.

Sandwich Depot

Located at 1211 Taylor St., like its name implies, Sandwich Depot focuses on specialty sandwiches, but also offers a variety of breakfast and brunch items, like breakfast wraps and bagels. It also offers two kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches. You can either get a classic with your choice of standard cheeses or you can get one with grilled pimento cheese on fresh sourdough bread.

Choose wisely.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

This national chain restaurant, with a spot at 1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy Unit 202 in Columbia, offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches. The Best of Both Worlds includes baked Mac & cheese, slow-cooked short rib, white cheddar cheese, American cheese and BBQ sauce. Meanwhile, the Cuban Grilled Cheese includes sourdough bread, Mojo pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles.

Cheese and Thank You

Though based in Chapin, SC, this food truck routinely visits the Columbia area. Started by a Midlands couple last year, the food truck focuses on gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches such as the House Grilly, which is a four-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack and American cheeses. Another is Return of the Mac, which is stuffed with macaroni and cheese, bacon, arugula and peppercorn Ranch. Meanwhile, the Bulgogi Melt is loaded with marinated shaved ribeye, grilled onion, basil, smoked provolone and a three-cheese blend.