National Grid urges factories to cut electricity use amid fears of winter crunch

Electricity pylons and power lines in morning mist on the Isle of Grain, UK

National Grid is urging factory owners to cut their electricity use at peak times as part of efforts to bolster power supplies this winter.

The Grid is in talks with the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), which represents heavy industry, over ways for members to reduce their consumption amid concerns of another supply crunch as the war in Ukraine drags on.

After hundreds of thousands of households voluntarily reduced their power usage last winter through the so-called demand flexibility service – where users were paid to avoid peak times – the Grid is hoping to sign up large numbers of energy-hungry businesses as well.

Arjan Geveke, director of the EIUG, said on Monday that industry would participate in the scheme if the rewards were attractive enough and it did not damage their commercial output.

He said: “In theory, yes. But it depends on the scheme’s design and the return businesses actually get for participating.”

Mr Geveke said the group had written to the National Grid recently with suggestions on changes that need to be made to the scheme to make it more viable for industrial participants.

One concern is current rules which stop companies that already take part in the capacity market – which requires them to make their own in-house generators available for the grid at certain times – from also joining the demand flexibility service, in which businesses would be paid to switch off their machinery in order to reduce load.

Mr Geveke argued the two were “different markets, with different objectives” and companies should be able to take part in both.

Jeremy Nicholson, an analyst at consultancy Alpha Energy, said the demand flexibility service was likely to suit some industrial businesses more than others.

For example, those that run continuous production processes using blast furnaces and kilns – including many steel makers and ceramics firms – will be unlikely to switch off easily at short notice.

Others that use batch processes, such as steel makers reliant on electric arcs, some chemical producers, cement producers and parts of gas production could be more likely to participate.

Mr Nicholson added: “If you run a continuous process, it’s unlikely that interrupting or postponing will be a viable option.

“So it will very much depend on whether industrial businesses have the capacity to do it and the nature of their business.

“Of course, nobody is going to fundamentally damage their relationship with customers to get a few quid off their energy bill. But if it is not disruptive to your business, then why would you not have a conversation about what you can do and what the rewards could be?”

Under the demand flexibility system – trialled for the first time last winter – households receive payments of up to £10 a day to cut the amount of electricity they use at certain times.

Kyle Martin, of the National Grid ESO (electricity system operator), said in a letter last month that the service would only be used “only when we have, or expect to, exhaust our everyday actions”.

He said: “This offers the ESO additional access to flexibility during times of system stress.”

It came as families were separately told to brace for another surge in energy bills this winter if temperatures plunged below average and an economic recovery in China gained momentum.

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said such a scenario could drive up gas prices and cause fresh misery for households.

He added that governments should push for energy-saving measures and increase their use of renewables to avoid having to intervene to subsidise bills again.

Energy bills are beginning to fall back as markets settle and alternative supplies come online, following a sharp jump when gas shipments from Russia were disrupted after the invasion of Ukraine.

But Mr Birol said he could not rule out another spike in gas prices this winter.

He told the BBC’s Today programme that many European governments made “strategic mistakes”, including being too heavily reliant on Russian energy and being “blindfolded” by short-term commercial decisions.

A National Grid ESO spokesman said: “The ESO is working closely with companies and organisations across the energy sector on the future shape of the Demand Flexibility Service.

“We are still consulting on options for this year’s service and would welcome anyone interested in contributing to respond to the consultation that will close on the 17 July.”