National Grid (LON:NG.) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.194

National Grid plc (LON:NG.) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 11th of January to £0.194, which will be 8.7% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.178. This will take the annual payment to 5.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

National Grid's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, National Grid was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 593% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 74% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

National Grid Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.435, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.554. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that National Grid's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.9% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

National Grid's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think National Grid will make a great income stock. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, National Grid has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

