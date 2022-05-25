New National Geographic Series Chasing Answers Spotlights KAUST’s Emergence as a Global Scientific Research Hub

Discover the ongoing research and scientific achievements in KAUST Official! Watch the brand new documentary "Chasing Answers", starting on June 1 at 10pm UAE time on National Geographic

Four-part documentary delves into groundbreaking work conducted by teams of staff and students

THUWAL, Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Geographic is shining the spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Chasing Answers, a new four-part series that explores the emergence of the Thuwal-based institution as a hub for groundbreaking scientific research and development in the region and the world. The documentary, produced by National Geographic, will premiere on National Geographic (English) and National Geographic Abu Dhabi (Arabic) on Wednesday, June 1st at 9pm KSA.

Home to elite scientists from all over the world, KAUST focuses on research that applies science and technology to areas of global concern. The series delves into three areas in particular - human need, social advancement and environmental sustainability - highlighting important projects with significant impact on both nature and mankind.

Episodes include Powering the Future, which will take a look at a team of KAUST researchers, as they spend countless hours tackling climate change and testing alternative energy solutions. Red Sea Explored is a deep dive into projects that include underwater internet and coral spawning.

The episode (Feeding) The 10 Billion Challenge shows the inroads being made by the KAUST team in answering the ever-daunting question of how to feed the world’s growing population. We Are Doers focuses on a group of problem-solvers as they look for ways to use technology to help overcome issues ranging from the global microchip shortage to filling knowledge gaps in our understanding of the past and our ambitions for the future.

Chasing Answers will air at 9pm KSA time each Wednesday for four weeks starting June 1st.

About King Abdullah University of Science & Technology 

Established in 2009, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the world’s most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the areas of food and health, water, energy, environment and the digital domain. KAUST is a curiosity-driven, interdisciplinary problem-solving environment, with state-of-the-art labs, distinguished faculty talent, and 20 research areas related to these themes.

KAUST brings together the best minds from around the world to advance research. More than 100 different nationalities live, work and study on campus. KAUST is a catalyst for innovation, economic development and social prosperity in Saudi Arabia and the world, with research resulting in novel patents and products, enterprising startup businesses, collaborative regional and global initiatives, and original published papers.

To learn more visit kaust.edu.sa.

For more information, please contact global.pr@kaust.edu.sa

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9353a626-6d54-4841-a1e8-52956bd1b5d7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c88619e-5dd6-4684-9134-a08379b51659

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4304d1e8-8ce2-45c6-9a8a-6b4babe0a0c6


