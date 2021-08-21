What, in the National Gallery, is Whistlejacket? The Weekend quiz

Photograph: Alamy

The questions

1 What happened to Anna Bertha Röntgen’s hand in 1895?

2 The supply of what is limited to 21 million?

3 Which aid for singers was invented by Andy Hildebrand?

4 What, in the National Gallery, is Whistlejacket?

5 Moonrakers are natives of which county?

6 Which pair debuted in I Will Never Not Ever Eat A Tomato?

7 What made Steve Williams New Zealand’s highest paid sportsperson?

8 Which conflict was ended by the 1962 Évian Accords?

What links:

9 Pythian; Nemean; Isthmian?

10 Saudi Arabia or Sri Lanka (1); British Army (2); Essex (3)?

11 Axel; Lutz; Salchow?

12 Caroline; Gilbert; Mariana; Marshall?

13 Thomas Hopper Alderson; Malta; NHS?

14 Grey; bittern; little egret; cattle egret?

15 La Divina; La Stupenda; La Superba?

Tomato sauce... Photograph: Alamy

The answers

1 First human subject to be X-rayed.

2 Bitcoin.

3 Auto-Tune.

4 Horse painting (by George Stubbs).

5 Wiltshire.

6 Charlie and Lola (Lauren Child book).

7 Caddying for Tiger Woods.

8 French-Algerian War.

9 Ancient Greek games (other than Olympics).

10 Number of swords on flag.

11 Eponymous jumps in figure skating.

12 Island groups in Micronesia.

13 George Cross winners: first recipient, 1940; 1942; 2021.

14 Herons.

15 Nicknames of opera singers: Maria Callas; Joan Sutherland; Montserrat Caballé.