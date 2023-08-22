National Gallery closed as man scales building and parts of Trafalgar Square cordoned off
The National Gallery has closed and parts of Trafalgar Square have been cordoned off after a man scaled the gallery roof on Tuesday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to the gallery just after 2.30pm where a man was reported to be on the roof in a distressed condition.
The London Ambulance Service has also attended and is attempting to make contact with the man, the Met said in an update.
Local roads have been closed as a precaution.
The City of Westminster Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Due to an ongoing incident, parts of Trafalgar Square near the National Gallery are closed. Please avoid the area.”
The National Gallery said in a statement: “We’ve temporarily closed the National Gallery, including Summer on the Square. We’ll keep you updated about when we’re able to reopen.”
