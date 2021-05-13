National Gallery of Art Launches Reimagined Brand

The logo for the National Gallery of Art designed by Pentagram. Courtesy National Gallery of Art and Pentagram

The logo for the National Gallery of Art designed by Pentagram. Courtesy National Gallery of Art and Pentagram

The logo for the National Gallery of Art in the brand color palette. Courtesy National Gallery of Art and Pentagram

The logo for the National Gallery of Art in the brand color palette. Courtesy National Gallery of Art and Pentagram

Washington, DC, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Gallery of Art unveiled today a reimagined brand built on new and revived vision and mission statements, with accompanying values and strategic priorities that center on serving the nation and engaging diverse audiences. The two-year project was led by National Gallery director Kaywin Feldman and staff with consulting firm AEA and design firm Pentagram.

“With our doors finally open, we re-present to our public how the National Gallery will meet our mission of welcoming all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity—with generosity, inclusivity, and joy. A mission that asks us to serve the nation more broadly takes time to develop and the journey has been enriching. Participation from staff across the museum has been critical, and AEA and Pentagram have provided vital organization, direction, and creativity,” said Kaywin Feldman. “A brand is more than a new logo or color palette—a brand is the embodiment of what we offer and what our audiences experience. Most importantly, it helps us demonstrate what our vision, mission, and values promise to the nation.”

A Recommitment to the Nation

Paul Mellon, son of our founder Andrew Mellon, said at the National Gallery’s 1941 dedication, “It was my father’s hope . . . that the National Gallery would become not a static but a living institution, growing in usefulness and importance to artists, scholars, and the general public.” Taking inspiration from his words, the museum will renew our efforts to reach national audiences and offer programs with an enhanced focus on public service.

Vision Statement

Of the nation and for all the people.

Mission Statement

The National Gallery of Art serves the nation by welcoming all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity.

Story continues

Values

Integrity; diversity, equity, access, and inclusion; excellence; deepening public understanding; curiosity and continuous learning; empathy and generosity of spirit; and agility and responsiveness.

Strategic Priorities

Reflect and attract the nation; become the nation’s primary resource for art and creativity; provide a visitor-focused experience; and operate a sustainable and equitable museum.

Energized by the monumental architecture of the National Gallery’s campus, Pentagram united the old and the new, the classic and the modern when creating our new brand. The emphasis on National in our logo reflects our renewed commitment to serve as the nation’s art museum. And the new color palette represents the institution the National Gallery aspires to be: energetic, vibrant, and diverse. The brand is intended to unite the National Gallery not just in our communications, but in our commitment to becoming more open, inclusive, and welcoming to everyone.

Attachments

CONTACT: Isabella Bulkeley National Gallery of Art 202.842.6864 i-bulkeley@nga.gov



