National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Guy Lafleur
    Canadian ice hockey player

MONTREAL — A national funeral will be held later this morning for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur.

The final farewell to Lafleur begins at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.

Lafleur, 70, died April 22 following a battle with lung cancer.

Thousands of people have paid tribute to Lafleur over the past two days as he was lying in state at the Bell Centre, the home arena of the Canadiens.

Nicknamed "the Flower" and "Le Démon Blond," Lafleur was an NHL Hall of Famer and five-time Stanley Cup champion, having played for the Canadiens, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.

The Canadiens hockey club said in a statement the Lafleur family accepted a national funeral as a way to share its grief with the community out of respect for the public who have supported Lafleur over the years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu set for rehab start Saturday in triple-A Buffalo

    TORONTO — Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will pitch Saturday for triple-A Buffalo as he works his way back from a stint on the injured list with forearm soreness. The South Korean was placed on the 10-day injury list April 17, one day after giving six hits and five earned runs in a 7-5 loss to Oakland. Ryu, who won 14 games for the Jays last season, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract with Toronto. Whether Ryu will need another rehab assignment will depend on Saturday, sa

  • Montreal defender Kamal Miller named MLS player of the week

    CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller has been named Major League Soccer's player of the week. The Canadian international posted his first MLS game with both a goal and an assist as Montreal extended its unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta FC on Saturday. The 24-year-old defender gave Montreal the lead just four minutes into the match when he headed in Djordje Mihailovic’s free kick from just outside the six-yard box. After Marcelino Moreno scored for Atlanta in the second

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Connor's 47th goal of season rallies Jets to season-ending 4-3 win over Kraken

    WINNIPEG — Ending the season on a four-game win streak wasn't enough to improve the mood of captain Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets. Kyle Connor's 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period rallied the Jets to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Wheeler, Morgan Barron and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished a four-game homestand 4-0-0 and had fans giving them a standing ovation. “We can no longer call ourselves conten

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump 5-0 Lightning in Game 1

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a "borderline violent" playoff series against a battle-tested opponent. That was the case both early and late Monday. In between, Toronto ran the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions out of the rink with speed, tenacity and timely contributions up and down the lineup. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had three points each, Jack Campbell made 24 saves for the second post-season shutout of his career, and the Leafs thumped the Tampa Bay

  • Torres drives in three runs as Yankees edge Blue Jays for 10th straight win

    TORONTO — The Blue Jays are used to close calls this season, with their nine one-run victories the most in the majors. But the New York Yankees, no strangers to tight games themselves, turned the tables Monday with a 3-2 victory over Toronto that stretched their win streak to 10 games. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and singled home the deciding run in the ninth as the Yankees (17-6) marked the eighth time in their storied franchise history that they have won at least 17 of their first 23 ga

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Top-seeded Panthers await Ovechkin, Caps in playoff Round 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are aware of the narratives. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff series in 26 years going back to the 1996 Eastern Conference finals, by far the longest active drought in the NHL. They won the Presidents’ Trophy this season, and the last 10 teams that finished a full 82-game season with the league’s best record failed to win the Stanley Cup. And almost nobody on Florida’s roster knows what it’s like to win a title. Florida has a chance to put all those st

  • Sabres counting on late-season surge to carry into next year

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The airing of grievances and expressions of frustrations which commonly followed each of the Sabres' previous 10 losing seasons were notably absent on Saturday. At a time Buffalo set an NHL record by missing the playoffs for an 11th straight year, the mood was unmistakably upbeat among players gathering one final time. “It’s definitely a different feeling this year,” said forward Zemgus Girgensons, the team’s longest-tenured player after completing his eighth season in Buffa

  • 'He's brought our group together:' Return of coach Darryl Sutter ignited Flames

    CALGARY — Eyebrows may have disappeared into hairlines when the Calgary Flames rehired Darryl Sutter, but the team's turnaround under the laconic rancher is indisputable. In a swing from 2021 playoff bust to 2022 Stanley Cup contender, the Flames responded to Sutter's tough-love coaching methods. Calgary, which finished first in the Pacific Division, opens the playoffs Tuesday at home against the Dallas Stars. It will be Sutter's first playoff game in six years. "I've been kind of waiting for it

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • Calgary Flames vow to keep foot on the gas heading into playoffs

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames were in a similar position not that long ago. Heading into the NHL playoffs armed with a high seed after a stellar regular season, the post-season flop of 2019 was a lesson learned for 2022. "Looking back at the 18-19 year, we had guys sitting, we had guys resting for playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau recalled. "We were first in the Western Conference and we just kind of took our foot off the gas. We can't do that this year. "A lot of guys on our team this yea

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the