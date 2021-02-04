National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2021 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $77.8 million, or $0.85 per share, which includes a $55.2 million non-cash, after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, and a $37.0 million after-tax gain on the sale of the Company's timber properties, compared to GAAP net income of $86.6 million, or $1.00 per share, in the prior year.

  • Adjusted operating results of $97.0 million, or $1.06 per share, compared to $87.4 million, or $1.01 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $251.7 million, compared to $222.9 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 21).

  • Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million, an increase of 35% from the prior year.

  • Gathering segment Adjusted EBITDA of $39.8 million, an increase of 35% from the prior year.

  • E&P segment Adjusted EBITDA of $100.7 million, an increase of 9% from the prior year.

  • E&P segment net production of 79.5 Bcfe, an increase of 21.1 Bcfe, or 36%, from the prior year, which includes the impact of the Company's Appalachian asset acquisition and approximately 4 Bcf of price-related natural gas curtailments.

  • Average realized natural gas prices of $2.14 per Mcf, down $0.18 per Mcf from the prior year.

  • Average realized oil prices of $49.91 per Bbl, down $13.01 per Bbl from the prior year.

  • Utility segment completed its system modernization program for calendar year 2020, replacing over 150 miles of older vintage pipelines. While maintaining the Company's long-standing focus on the safety and reliability of its distribution network, this program has contributed to the more than 60% reduction in Utility greenhouse gas emissions since 1990.

  • Company completed the sale of substantially all of its timber assets in Pennsylvania, with net proceeds of $104.6 million.

  • Company is increasing its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to a range of $3.65 to $3.95, an increase of $0.10 at the midpoint.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had an excellent start to our fiscal 2021 on the strength of our recently completed Empire North expansion project and our Appalachian E&P and gathering acquisition. We continue to see the benefits of these newly acquired assets, with record production at Seneca driving meaningful earnings growth in our gathering segment and long-term, sustainable reductions in the cost structure of our upstream business.

As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our employees, customers, and communities remains paramount to our daily operations across each of our businesses. National Fuel and its dedicated workforce have retained their focus on business continuity during this health crisis, and to date, the Company has not experienced any significant financial or operational impacts.

Looking forward, we are well-positioned to execute on our near-term integrated growth opportunities, with preliminary construction activities on our FM100 expansion and modernization project – the largest in the Company’s history – expected to start in the next few weeks. This project, which will add more than $50 million in annual Pipeline and Storage revenues, further supports the integrated development of our prolific and highly-economic Marcellus and Utica assets and puts us on a path to generating meaningful consolidated free cash flow in fiscal 2022.

Additionally, we continue to make progress with our ESG disclosures and initiatives. Across our system, we're making investments that will reduce our operational and fugitive emissions. We're also aggressively promoting our Utility's conservation and energy efficiency programs to help lower the end-use emissions of our customers. Lastly, both on our own and through participation in programs like the Low Carbon Resources Initiatives, we're evaluating new low- and zero-carbon fuel sources and technologies. All of these initiatives make National Fuel well-positioned to play a meaningful and continued role in the decarbonization of the economy.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands except per share amounts)

2020

2019

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

77,774

$

86,591

Items impacting comparability:

Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P)

76,152

Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties

(20,980

)

Gain on sale of timber properties (Corporate / All Other)

(51,066

)

Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties

14,069

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)

1,298

1,019

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

(272

)

(214

)

Adjusted Operating Results

$

96,975

$

87,396

Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share

$

0.85

$

1.00

Items impacting comparability:

Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P)

0.60

Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)

(0.40

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)

0.01

0.01

Adjusted Operating Results Per Share

$

1.06

$

1.01

FISCAL 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the first fiscal quarter, along with updated commodity price and operating unit cost assumptions for the balance of the year. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $3.65 to $3.95 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The increase from the Company’s prior earnings guidance reflects higher expected price realizations on Seneca’s oil production and lower expected exploration and production operating unit costs, partially offset by lower expected price realizations on Seneca’s natural gas production.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.75 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2021, a decrease of $0.25 per MMBtu from the $3.00 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. Additionally, the Company is now assuming that WTI oil prices will average $52.50 per Bbl for the remainder of the year, a $15.00 increase from the $37.50 per Bbl assumed in the previous guidance. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated projections approximate the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for 216 Bcf, or approximately 93% of its projected remaining fiscal 2021 Appalachian production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 186 Bcf of those sales, or 80% of Seneca’s expected remaining Appalachian production, are either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or were entered into at a fixed price. Additionally, Seneca has financial hedges in place for 1,079 Mbbl, or approximately 67%, of its expected remaining oil production for the fiscal year.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance. Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

(29,623

)

$

23,977

$

(53,600

)

Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax

55,172

55,172

Adjusted Operating Results

$

25,549

$

23,977

$

1,572

Adjusted EBITDA

$

100,744

$

92,100

$

8,644

Seneca’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $53.6 million versus the prior year. This was primarily driven by a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $76.2 million ($55.2 million after-tax) to write-down the value of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves under the full cost method of accounting. This method requires Seneca to perform a quarterly “ceiling test” comparing the present value of future net revenues from its oil and natural gas reserves based on an unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month oil and gas prices for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period (“the ceiling”) with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date. If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling. Seneca does not expect to incur impairment charges in the remaining quarters of fiscal 2021. Excluding this item, Seneca’s first quarter earnings increased $1.6 million.

Seneca produced 79.5 Bcfe during the first quarter, an increase of 21.1 Bcfe, or 36%, from the prior year, despite the impact of approximately 4 Bcf of price-related curtailments. The increase was primarily driven by higher natural gas production from the Company's fourth quarter fiscal 2020 acquisition of Appalachian upstream assets, as well as production from new Marcellus and Utica wells. Net production increased 16.4 Bcf to 45.7 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), primarily due to higher production from the acquisition. Net production increased 5.0 Bcf to 29.9 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA"), primarily due to the ongoing development program in the region. Oil production for the first quarter decreased 38,000 Bbls, or 6%, from the prior year due to production declines in Seneca's Midway Sunset and Lost Hills areas as a result of reduced steam activity and delayed workover expenses in response to lower commodity prices in the second half of fiscal 2020. These declines were partially offset by new production brought on-line in Seneca’s Pioneer and Coalinga development areas.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.14 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.18 per Mcf from the prior year. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of $6.43 per Bbl of hedging gains, was $49.91 per Bbl, a decrease of $13.01 per Bbl compared to the prior year. The decline in oil price realizations was due primarily to lower market prices for unhedged crude oil at local sales points in California.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $14.8 million primarily due to higher transportation costs in Appalachia from increased production and an increase in well repairs, as well as higher steam facility repairs and maintenance and steam fuel costs in California. LOE expense includes $46.7 million in intercompany expense for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A expense increased $1.2 million due largely to higher natural gas production, partially offset by the impact of ceiling test impairments recorded during fiscal 2020. Seneca's general and administrative ("G&A") expense increased $1.6 million due primarily to higher personnel costs.

On a unit of production basis, Seneca's combined G&A, LOE, other operation and maintenance ("O&M") expense, and Property, Franchise, and Other Taxes decreased $0.12 per Mcfe, or 10%, during the quarter.

Interest expense increased by $1.4 million from the prior year, primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020 that was used to fund a portion of the Company's Appalachian acquisition. The increase in Seneca's effective income tax rate was largely driven by an increase to a valuation allowance for deferred tax assets that was initially established in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

24,183

$

18,105

$

6,078

Adjusted EBITDA

$

58,134

$

42,942

$

15,192

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $6.1 million versus the prior year, with higher operating revenues partially offset by higher DD&A expense and higher interest expense. The increase in operating revenues of $15.5 million, or 22%, was largely due to an increase in Supply Corporation's transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2020, in accordance with Supply Corporation's rate case settlement, coupled with new demand charges for transportation service from the Company's Empire North expansion project, which was placed in service near the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in DD&A expense of $3.9 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation's depreciation rates associated with its rate case settlement combined with incremental depreciation from the Empire North expansion project. The increase in interest expense of $3.6 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

20,550

$

15,944

$

4,606

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,793

$

29,431

$

10,362

The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.6 million versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues, which was partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher O&M expenses and higher interest expense. Operating revenues increased $12.2 million, or 35%, primarily due to increased gathering throughput resulting from the Company's Appalachian acquisition in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and from new Appalachian wells that were brought on-line. The increase in DD&A expense of $2.8 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense related to the recent Appalachian acquisition, as well as higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year. Compression leasing expenses associated with the Appalachian acquisition were primarily responsible for the $1.9 million increase in O&M expense, partly offset by a decline in compressor station O&M expenses on Company owned facilities. The increase in interest expense of $1.9 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020 that was used to fund a portion of the Appalachian acquisition.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Variance

GAAP Earnings

$

23,037

$

26,583

$

(3,546

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

56,968

$

59,463

$

(2,495

)

The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $3.5 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher O&M expense and a higher effective income tax rate. The $2.4 million increase in O&M expense was primarily attributable to incremental expense recorded to increase the allowance for uncollectible accounts due to the potential for customer non-payment resulting from the current economic backdrop brought on by COVID-19, as well as higher personnel costs. Warmer than normal weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory resulted in a decline in customer usage and margin, which was largely offset by higher revenues earned through the Company's system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory. Weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory was 11% warmer on average than last year, and 17% warmer than normal. The impact of weather variations on earnings in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause. The increase in the Utility segment's effective income tax rate was primarily due to the non-recurring impact of permanent book versus tax differences.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of $39.6 million in the current year first quarter, which was a $37.6 million increase over combined earnings of $2.0 million generated in the prior-year first quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a gain recognized on the sale of the Company's timber properties of $51.1 million ($37.0 million after-tax). The Company completed the sale of substantially all of its timber assets in Pennsylvania on December 10, 2020 for net proceeds of $104.6 million. The proceeds from this sale were used to complete a reverse like-kind exchange in conjunction with the Company's fourth quarter fiscal 2020 Appalachian acquisition of certain upstream assets and midstream gathering assets.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. Pre-registration is required to access the teleconference by phone in a listen-only mode by following this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9363257. To access the webcast, visit the Events Calendar under the News & Events page on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone (toll-free) at 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “9363257”. Both the webcast and conference call replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, February 12, 2021.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, global supply chains and liquidity; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company's ability to complete planned strategic transactions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets and achieve expected cost synergies; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the first quarter, including: (1) the after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, which reduced earnings by $0.60 per share; (2) the after-tax gain on sale of timber properties, which increased earnings by $0.40 per share; and (3) the after-tax unrealized loss on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on other investments during the nine months ending September 30, 2021, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Updated FY 2021 Guidance

Previous FY 2021 Guidance

Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability

$3.65 to $3.95

$3.55 to $3.85

Consolidated Effective Tax Rate

~ 26%

~ 26%

Capital Expenditures (Millions)

Exploration and Production

$350 - $390

$350 - $390

Pipeline and Storage

$250 - $300

$250 - $300

Gathering

$30 - $40

$30 - $40

Utility

$90 - $100

$90 - $100

Consolidated Capital Expenditures

$720 - $830

$720 - $830

Exploration & Production Segment Guidance*

Commodity Price Assumptions

NYMEX natural gas price

$2.75 /MMBtu

$3.00 /MMBtu

Appalachian basin spot price (winter I summer)

$2.25 /MMBtu | $2.05 /MMBtu

$2.50 /MMBtu | $2.10 /MMBtu

NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price

$52.50 /Bbl

$37.50 /Bbl

California oil price premium (% of WTI)

96%

94%

Production (Bcfe)

East Division - Appalachia

295 to 320

290 to 320

West Division - California

~ 15

~ 15

Total Production

310 to 335

305 to 335

E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)

LOE

$0.83 - $0.85

$0.83 - $0.86

G&A

$0.20 - $0.22

$0.21 - $0.23

DD&A

$0.58 - $0.62

$0.60 - $0.65

Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)

Gathering Segment Revenues

$185 - $200

$185 - $200

Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues

$330 - $340

$330 - $340

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 9 months of the fiscal year.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Exploration &

Pipeline &

Corporate /

(Thousands of Dollars)

Production

Storage

Gathering

Utility

All Other

Consolidated*

First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings

$

23,977

$

18,105

$

15,944

$

26,583

$

1,982

$

86,591

Items impacting comparability:

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

1,019

1,019

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

(214

)

(214

)

First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results

23,977

18,105

15,944

26,583

2,787

87,396

Drivers of adjusted operating results**

Upstream Revenues

Higher (lower) natural gas production

39,164

39,164

Higher (lower) crude oil production

(1,885

)

(1,885

)

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

(11,301

)

(11,301

)

Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging

(5,791

)

(5,791

)

Midstream Revenues

Higher (lower) operating revenues

12,280

9,655

21,935

Downstream Margins***

Impact of usage and weather

(1,164

)

(1,164

)

System modernization tracker revenues

920

920

Higher (lower) energy marketing margins

(2,340

)

(2,340

)

Operating Expenses

Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses

(11,677

)

(11,677

)

Lower (higher) operating expenses

(1,806

)

(1,470

)

(1,956

)

777

(4,455

)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

(935

)

(3,052

)

(2,185

)

(6,172

)

Other Income (Expense)

(Higher) lower other deductions

(510

)

1,213

703

(Higher) lower interest expense

(1,132

)

(2,859

)

(1,510

)

(346

)

(5,847

)

Income Taxes

Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

(3,163

)

301

(18

)

(1,358

)

2,306

(1,932

)

All other / rounding

98

(82

)

134

12

(741

)

(579

)

First quarter 2021 adjusted operating results

25,549

24,183

20,550

23,037

3,656

96,975

Items impacting comparability:

Impairment of oil and gas properties

(76,152

)

(76,152

)

Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties

20,980

20,980

Gain on sale of timber properties

51,066

51,066

Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties

(14,069

)

(14,069

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments

(1,298

)

(1,298

)

Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments

272

272

First quarter 2021 GAAP earnings

$

(29,623

)

$

24,183

$

20,550

$

23,037

$

39,627

$

77,774

* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations

** Drivers of operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Exploration &

Pipeline &

Corporate /

Production

Storage

Gathering

Utility

All Other

Consolidated*

First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share

$

0.28

$

0.21

$

0.18

$

0.31

$

0.02

$

1.00

Items impacting comparability:

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax

0.01

0.01

First quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share

0.28

0.21

0.18

0.31

0.03

1.01

Drivers of adjusted operating results**

Upstream Revenues

Higher (lower) natural gas production

0.43

0.43

Higher (lower) crude oil production

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging

(0.12

)

(0.12

)

Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging

(0.06

)

(0.06

)

Midstream Revenues

Higher (lower) operating revenues

0.13

0.11

0.24

Downstream Margins***

Impact of usage and weather

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

System modernization tracker revenues

0.01

0.01

Higher (lower) energy marketing margins

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

Operating Expenses

Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses

(0.13

)

(0.13

)

Lower (higher) operating expenses

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

0.01

(0.05

)

Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion

(0.01

)

(0.03

)

(0.02

)

(0.06

)

Other Income (Expense)

(Higher) lower other deductions

(0.01

)

0.01

(Higher) lower interest expense

(0.01

)

(0.03

)

(0.02

)

(0.06

)

Income Taxes

Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

0.03

(0.01

)

Impact of additional shares

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.05

)

All other / rounding

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

(0.03

)

First quarter 2021 adjusted operating results per share

0.28

0.26

0.22

0.25

0.05

1.06

Items impacting comparability:

Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax

(0.60

)

(0.60

)

Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax

0.40

0.40

Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

First quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per share

$

(0.32

)

$

0.26

$

0.22

$

0.25

$

0.44

$

0.85

* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations

** Drivers of operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.

*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2020

2019

Operating Revenues:

Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues

$

189,466

$

228,026

Exploration and Production and Other Revenues

192,035

167,193

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues

59,659

48,969

441,160

444,188

Operating Expenses:

Purchased Gas

51,620

92,272

Operation and Maintenance:

Utility and Energy Marketing

44,886

43,256

Exploration and Production and Other

42,027

36,693

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering

28,098

25,885

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

22,781

23,144

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

83,120

74,918

Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties

76,152

348,684

296,168

Gain on Sale of Timber Properties

51,066

Operating Income

143,542

148,020

Other Income (Expense):

Other Income (Deductions)

(2,176

)

(3,040

)

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

(32,256

)

(25,443

)

Other Interest Expense

(1,919

)

(1,551

)

Income Before Income Taxes

107,191

117,986

Income Tax Expense

29,417

31,395

Net Income Available for Common Stock

$

77,774

$

86,591

Earnings Per Common Share

Basic

$

0.85

$

1.00

Diluted

$

0.85

$

1.00

Weighted Average Common Shares:

Used in Basic Calculation

91,007,657

86,378,450

Used in Diluted Calculation

91,508,259

86,883,152


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

(Thousands of Dollars)

2020

2020

ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment

$

12,495,227

$

12,351,852

Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

6,503,561

6,353,785

Net Property, Plant and Equipment

5,991,666

5,998,067

Assets Held for Sale, Net

53,424

Current Assets:

Cash and Temporary Cash Investments

109,413

20,541

Receivables - Net

178,584

143,583

Unbilled Revenue

45,829

17,302

Gas Stored Underground

19,648

33,338

Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances

51,694

51,877

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs

367

Other Current Assets

47,904

47,557

Total Current Assets

453,439

314,198

Other Assets:

Recoverable Future Taxes

117,431

118,310

Unamortized Debt Expense

11,870

12,297

Other Regulatory Assets

153,172

156,106

Deferred Charges

61,986

67,131

Other Investments

145,921

154,502

Goodwill

5,476

5,476

Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

80,032

76,035

Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments

18,094

9,308

Other

81

81

Total Other Assets

594,063

599,246

Total Assets

$

7,039,168

$

6,964,935

CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

Capitalization:

Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity

Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and

Outstanding - 91,152,710 Shares and 90,954,696 Shares, Respectively

$

91,153

$

90,955

Paid in Capital

1,004,369

1,004,158

Earnings Reinvested in the Business

1,028,844

991,630

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(79,741

)

(114,757

)

Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity

2,044,625

1,971,986

Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

2,130,473

2,629,576

Total Capitalization

4,175,098

4,601,562

Current and Accrued Liabilities:

Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper

25,000

30,000

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

500,000

Accounts Payable

96,905

134,126

Amounts Payable to Customers

5,823

10,788

Dividends Payable

40,560

40,475

Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt

45,350

27,521

Customer Advances

16,032

15,319

Customer Security Deposits

17,623

17,199

Other Accruals and Current Liabilities

154,377

140,176

Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments

4,513

43,969

Total Current and Accrued Liabilities

906,183

459,573

Deferred Credits:

Deferred Income Taxes

735,236

696,054

Taxes Refundable to Customers

357,354

357,508

Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability

234,641

230,079

Other Regulatory Liabilities

168,188

161,573

Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities

124,097

127,181

Asset Retirement Obligations

192,682

192,228

Other Deferred Credits

145,689

139,177

Total Deferred Credits

1,957,887

1,903,800

Commitments and Contingencies

Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$

7,039,168

$

6,964,935


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(Thousands of Dollars)

2020

2019

Operating Activities:

Net Income Available for Common Stock

$

77,774

$

86,591

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

Gain on Sale of Timber Properties

(51,066

)

Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties

76,152

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

83,120

74,918

Deferred Income Taxes

26,591

51,366

Stock-Based Compensation

3,933

3,266

Other

2,887

1,911

Change in:

Receivables and Unbilled Revenue

(63,606

)

(58,655

)

Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances

13,873

6,985

Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs

(367

)

627

Other Current Assets

(251

)

14

Accounts Payable

(541

)

8,280

Amounts Payable to Customers

(4,965

)

(573

)

Customer Advances

713

683

Customer Security Deposits

424

(700

)

Other Accruals and Current Liabilities

27,615

15,438

Other Assets

10,066

(28,259

)

Other Liabilities

2,391

5,857

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

204,743

$

167,749

Investing Activities:

Capital Expenditures

$

(183,301

)

$

(198,495

)

Net Proceeds from Sale of Timber Properties

104,582

Other

11,849

5,212

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

$

(66,870

)

$

(193,283

)

Financing Activities:

Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper

$

(5,000

)

$

84,600

Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(40,475

)

(37,547

)

Net Repurchases of Common Stock

(3,526

)

(4,147

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

$

(49,001

)

$

42,906

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

88,872

17,372

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

20,541

27,260

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31

$

109,413

$

44,632


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS

(UNAUDITED)

UPSTREAM BUSINESS

Three Months Ended

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT

2020

2019

Variance

Total Operating Revenues

$

191,395

$

165,939

$

25,456

Operating Expenses:

Operation and Maintenance:

General and Administrative Expense

16,953

15,380

1,573

Lease Operating and Transportation Expense

65,581

50,800

14,781

All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense

3,671

2,958

713

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

4,446

4,701

(255

)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

45,332

44,148

1,184

Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties

76,152

76,152

212,135

117,987

94,148

Operating Income (Loss)

(20,740

)

47,952

(68,692

)

Other Income (Expense):

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

(285

)

(395

)

110

Interest and Other Income

91

234

(143

)

Interest Expense

(15,490

)

(14,057

)

(1,433

)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(36,424

)

33,734

(70,158

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(6,801

)

9,757

(16,558

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(29,623

)

$

23,977

$

(53,600

)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)

$

(0.32

)

$

0.28

$

(0.60

)


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS

(UNAUDITED)

MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES

Three Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)

December 31,

PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT

2020

2019

Variance

Revenues from External Customers

$

59,308

$

48,969

$

10,339

Intersegment Revenues

28,456

23,251

5,205

Total Operating Revenues

87,764

72,220

15,544

Operating Expenses:

Purchased Gas

13

(7

)

20

Operation and Maintenance

21,173

20,930

243

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

8,444

8,355

89

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

15,468

11,605

3,863

45,098

40,883

4,215

Operating Income

42,666

31,337

11,329

Other Income (Expense):

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit

125

(174

)

299

Interest and Other Income

856

1,552

(696

)

Interest Expense

(10,731

)

(7,112

)

(3,619

)

Income Before Income Taxes

32,916

25,603

7,313

Income Tax Expense

8,733

7,498

1,235

Net Income

$

24,183

$

18,105

$

6,078

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.26

$

0.21

$

0.05

Three Months Ended

December 31,

GATHERING SEGMENT

2020

2019

Variance

Revenues from External Customers

$

351

$

$

351

Intersegment Revenues

46,658

34,788

11,870

Total Operating Revenues

47,009

34,788

12,221

Operating Expenses:

Operation and Maintenance

7,203

5,342

1,861

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

13

15

(2

)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

7,904

5,138

2,766

15,120

10,495

4,625

Operating Income

31,889

24,293

7,596

Other Income (Expense):

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

(68

)

(71

)

3

Interest and Other Income

234

68

166

Interest Expense

(4,131

)

(2,219

)

(1,912

)

Income Before Income Taxes

27,924

22,071

5,853

Income Tax Expense

7,374

6,127

1,247

Net Income

$

20,550

$

15,944

$

4,606

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.22

$

0.18

$

0.04


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS

(UNAUDITED)

DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS

Three Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)

December 31,

UTILITY SEGMENT

2020

2019

Variance

Revenues from External Customers

$

188,901

$

194,910

$

(6,009

)

Intersegment Revenues

100

1,915

(1,815

)

Total Operating Revenues

189,001

196,825

(7,824

)

Operating Expenses:

Purchased Gas

77,032

84,705

(7,673

)

Operation and Maintenance

45,252

42,843

2,409

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

9,749

9,814

(65

)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

13,994

13,630

364

146,027

150,992

(4,965

)

Operating Income

42,974

45,833

(2,859

)

Other Income (Expense):

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

(6,684

)

(6,764

)

80

Interest and Other Income

738

950

(212

)

Interest Expense

(5,452

)

(5,673

)

221

Income Before Income Taxes

31,576

34,346

(2,770

)

Income Tax Expense

8,539

7,763

776

Net Income

$

23,037

$

26,583

$

(3,546

)

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.25

$

0.31

$

(0.06

)


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)

December 31,

ALL OTHER

2020

2019

Variance

Revenues from External Customers

$

1,110

$

34,235

$

(33,125

)

Intersegment Revenues

20

177

(157

)

Total Operating Revenues

1,130

34,412

(33,282

)

Operating Expenses:

Purchased Gas

2,287

32,033

(29,746

)

Operation and Maintenance

764

1,703

(939

)

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

8

142

(134

)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

386

203

183

3,445

34,081

(30,636

)

Gain on Sale of Timber Properties

51,066

51,066

Operating Income

48,751

331

48,420

Other Income (Expense):

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

(4

)

(69

)

65

Interest and Other Income

185

278

(93

)

Interest Expense

(18

)

18

Income before Income Taxes

48,932

522

48,410

Income Tax Expense

11,372

151

11,221

Net Income

$

37,560

$

371

$

37,189

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.41

$

$

0.41

Three Months Ended

December 31,

CORPORATE

2020

2019

Variance

Revenues from External Customers

$

95

$

135

$

(40

)

Intersegment Revenues

663

1,094

(431

)

Total Operating Revenues

758

1,229

(471

)

Operating Expenses:

Operation and Maintenance

2,599

2,644

(45

)

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

121

117

4

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

36

194

(158

)

2,756

2,955

(199

)

Operating Loss

(1,998

)

(1,726

)

(272

)

Other Income (Expense):

Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs

(923

)

(775

)

(148

)

Interest and Other Income

38,979

31,073

7,906

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

(32,256

)

(25,443

)

(6,813

)

Other Interest Expense

(1,535

)

(1,419

)

(116

)

Income before Income Taxes

2,267

1,710

557

Income Tax Expense

200

99

101

Net Income

$

2,067

$

1,611

$

456

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.03

$

0.02

$

0.01

Three Months Ended

December 31,

INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS

2020

2019

Variance

Intersegment Revenues

$

(75,897

)

$

(61,225

)

$

(14,672

)

Operating Expenses:

Purchased Gas

(27,712

)

(24,459

)

(3,253

)

Operation and Maintenance

(48,185

)

(36,766

)

(11,419

)

(75,897

)

(61,225

)

(14,672

)

Operating Income

Other Income (Expense):

Interest and Other Deductions

(35,420

)

(28,947

)

(6,473

)

Interest Expense

35,420

28,947

6,473

Net Income

$

$

$

Net Income Per Share (Diluted)

$

$

$


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

(Thousands of Dollars)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

Increase

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Capital Expenditures:

Exploration and Production

$

81,339

(1)(2)

$

126,918

(3)(4)

$

(45,579

)

Pipeline and Storage

43,723

(1)(2)

57,084

(3)(4)

(13,361

)

Gathering

8,320

(1)(2)

9,838

(3)(4)

(1,518

)

Utility

17,345

(1)(2)

17,165

(3)(4)

180

Total Reportable Segments

150,727

211,005

(60,278

)

All Other

22

(22

)

Corporate

39

185

(146

)

Eliminations

154

154

Total Capital Expenditures

$

150,920

$

211,212

$

(60,292

)

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $35.1 million, $11.2 million, $2.3 million, and $3.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $45.8 million, $17.3 million, $13.5 million and $10.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 and paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2020.

(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $62.3 million, $22.7 million, $5.3 million, and $3.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2019.

DEGREE DAYS

Percent Colder

(Warmer) Than:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Normal

2020

2019

Normal (1)

Last Year (1)

Buffalo, NY

2,253

1,921

2,232

(14.7

)

(13.9

)

Erie, PA

2,044

1,697

1,906

(17.0

)

(11.0

)

(1) Percents compare actual 2020 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2020 degree days to actual 2019 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Increase

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Gas Production/Prices:

Production (MMcf)

Appalachia

75,669

54,284

21,385

West Coast

441

487

(46

)

Total Production

76,110

54,771

21,339

Average Prices (Per Mcf)

Appalachia

$

2.17

$

2.16

$

0.01

West Coast

5.03

4.98

0.05

Weighted Average

2.19

2.19

Weighted Average after Hedging

2.14

2.32

(0.18

)

Oil Production/Prices:

Production (Thousands of Barrels)

Appalachia

West Coast

563

601

(38

)

Total Production

563

601

(38

)

Average Prices (Per Barrel)

Appalachia

$

38.53

$

54.49

$

(15.96

)

West Coast

43.48

62.63

(19.15

)

Weighted Average

43.48

62.63

(19.15

)

Weighted Average after Hedging

49.91

62.92

(13.01

)

Total Production (MMcfe)

79,488

58,377

21,111

Selected Operating Performance Statistics:

General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1)

$

0.21

$

0.26

$

(0.05

)

Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2)

$

0.83

$

0.87

$

(0.04

)

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1)

$

0.57

$

0.76

$

(0.19

)

(1) Refer to page 13 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2021

Volume

Average Hedge Price

Oil Swaps

Brent

962,000

BBL

$

57.35 / BBL

NYMEX

117,000

BBL

$

51.00 / BBL

Total

1,079,000

BBL

$

56.66 / BBL

Gas Swaps

NYMEX

114,630,000

MMBTU

$

2.63 / MMBTU

No Cost Collars

21,150,000

MMBTU

$

2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling)

Fixed Price Physical Sales

55,788,503

MMBTU

$

2.24 / MMBTU

Total

191,568,503

MMBTU

Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022

Volume

Average Hedge Price

Oil Swaps

Brent

540,000

BBL

$

55.14 / BBL

NYMEX

156,000

BBL

$

51.00 / BBL

Total

696,000

BBL

$

54.21 / BBL

Gas Swaps

NYMEX

140,630,000

MMBTU

$

2.65 / MMBTU

No Cost Collars

2,350,000

MMBTU

$

2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling)

Fixed Price Physical Sales

45,887,027

MMBTU

$

2.24 / MMBTU

Total

188,867,027

MMBTU

Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023

Volume

Average Hedge Price

Oil Swaps

Brent

120,000

BBL

$

50.00 / BBL

Total

120,000

BBL

$

50.00 / BBL

Gas Swaps

NYMEX

24,340,000

MMBTU

$

2.55 / MMBTU

Fixed Price Physical Sales

38,313,018

MMBTU

$

2.26 / MMBTU

Total

62,653,018

MMBTU

Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024

Volume

Average Hedge Price

Oil Swaps

Brent

120,000

BBL

$

50.30 / BBL

Total

120,000

BBL

$

50.30 / BBL

Gas Swaps

NYMEX

1,150,000

MMBTU

$

2.45 / MMBTU

Fixed Price Physical Sales

20,799,229

MMBTU

$

2.25 / MMBTU

Total

21,949,229

MMBTU

Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025

Volume

Average Hedge Price

Fixed Price Physical Sales

2,293,200

MMBTU

$

2.18 / MMBTU


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Increase

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Firm Transportation - Affiliated

29,964

34,667

(4,703

)

Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated

173,064

173,981

(917

)

Interruptible Transportation

590

714

(124

)

203,618

209,362

(5,744

)

Gathering Volume - (MMcf)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Increase

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Gathered Volume

87,135

64,392

22,743

Utility Throughput - (MMcf)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Increase

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Retail Sales:

Residential Sales

18,412

19,476

(1,064

)

Commercial Sales

2,528

2,812

(284

)

Industrial Sales

153

217

(64

)

21,093

22,505

(1,412

)

Transportation

17,935

20,556

(2,621

)

39,028

43,061

(4,033

)

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands except per share amounts)

2020

2019

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

77,774

$

86,591

Items impacting comparability:

Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P)

76,152

Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties

(20,980

)

Gain on sale of timber properties (Corporate/All Other)

(51,066

)

Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties

14,069

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other)

1,298

1,019

Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments

(272

)

(214

)

Adjusted Operating Results

$

96,975

$

87,396

Reported GAAP Earnings per share

$

0.85

$

1.00

Items impacting comparability:

Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P)

0.60

Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (Corporate/All Other)

(0.40

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other)

0.01

0.01

Adjusted Operating Results Per Share

$

1.06

$

1.01

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

77,774

$

86,591

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

83,120

74,918

Other (Income) Deductions

2,176

3,040

Interest Expense

34,175

26,994

Income Taxes

29,417

31,395

Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties

76,152

Gain on Sale of Timber Properties

(51,066

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

251,748

$

222,938

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA

$

58,134

$

42,942

Gathering Adjusted EBITDA

39,793

29,431

Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA

97,927

72,373

Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA

100,744

92,100

Utility Adjusted EBITDA

56,968

59,463

Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA

(3,891

)

(998

)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

251,748

$

222,938


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

Exploration and Production Segment

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

(29,623

)

$

23,977

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

45,332

44,148

Other (Income) Deductions

194

161

Interest Expense

15,490

14,057

Income Taxes

(6,801

)

9,757

Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties

76,152

Adjusted EBITDA

$

100,744

$

92,100

Pipeline and Storage Segment

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

24,183

$

18,105

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

15,468

11,605

Other (Income) Deductions

(981

)

(1,378

)

Interest Expense

10,731

7,112

Income Taxes

8,733

7,498

Adjusted EBITDA

$

58,134

$

42,942

Gathering Segment

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

20,550

$

15,944

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

7,904

5,138

Other (Income) Deductions

(166

)

3

Interest Expense

4,131

2,219

Income Taxes

7,374

6,127

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,793

$

29,431

Utility Segment

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

23,037

$

26,583

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

13,994

13,630

Other (Income) Deductions

5,946

5,814

Interest Expense

5,452

5,673

Income Taxes

8,539

7,763

Adjusted EBITDA

$

56,968

$

59,463

Corporate and All Other

Reported GAAP Earnings

$

39,627

$

1,982

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

422

397

Gain on Sale of Timber Properties

(51,066

)

Other (Income) Deductions

(2,817

)

(1,560

)

Interest Expense

(1,629

)

(2,067

)

Income Taxes

11,572

250

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,891

)

$

(998

)

Management defines free cash flow as funds from operations less capital expenditures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected free cash flow as described in this release to its comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

