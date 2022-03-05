National Football Foundation honors Sacramento-area high school and college stars

The National Football Foundation, Sacramento Valley Chapter, will on Sunday afternoon recognize student-athletes from the region, college to high school, with a banquet dinner. Each was nominated by coaches for their impact on the field and in the classroom and community. The event will be held at The Ridge Golf Course & Events Center in Auburn starting at 2 p.m.

The college honorees: Carson Crawford, UC Davis; Wyatt Elmore, American River College; Wyatt Hjelm, Sacramento State; Roncelle Waffer, Sacramento City College and Fatui VaiVai, Sierra College.

High school honorees: Julian Amituanai, Sheldon; Luke Armstrong, Oak Ridge; Brad Baur, Rocklin; Zach Brouwer, Ripon Christian; Reese Catchings, Oak Ridge; Nicholas Conant, Union Mine; Dylan Crabtree, Casa Roble; Darius Crowther, Christian Brothers; Beau Davis, Argonaut; Colby Eckhart, Argonaut; Anthony Garcia, Capital Christian; Luke Green, Colfax; Adan Gunning, Laguna Creek; Kyler Hickman, West; Hayden Jones, St. Mary’s; Nathan Kent, Rocklin; Jaxon King, Union Mine; Jason Lindahl, Casa Roble; Makaio Liu, Laguna Creek; Kevin MacIntosh, Granite Bay; Peter Molino, Colfax; Danny Myles, Oakmont; Tristan Ogles, Oakmont; Calvin Owens, Union Mine; Gio Pifferini, El Dorado; Bobby Piland, Rocklin; Joseph Repass Union Mine; Elijah Shaw, Bella Vista; Teeg Sloan, Rocklin; Aiden Taylor, Central Catholic; Nate Venneri, Oakmont; Adam Wanlin, Rosemont; Leighton Tarke, Sutter;

Tarke is this chapter’s nomination for the National Federation College Hall of Fame Team of Distinction.