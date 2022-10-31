‘National First Responders Day’ Gathers Momentum With Proclamations in Support of October 28 Designation Issued by President Biden, 13 U.S. Governors

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nationwide campaign to officially designate October 28 “National First Responders Day” got a major boost on Friday when First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), the organization behind the national effort, requested and received proclamations in favor of the designation from President Joe Biden and 13 governors from around the nation. States celebrating National First Responders Day in 2022 included: New York; Connecticut; Kentucky; Louisiana; Michigan; Mississippi; Nevada; Oregon; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Vermont, and West Virginia. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also issued a proclamation in support of the designation.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation is enormously grateful to President Joe Biden and each of the 13 governors for providing us with proclamations declaring October 28th ‘National First Responders Day’ this year,” said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. “It’s our hope that this day becomes a permanent celebration in each of the 50 states and nationally by this time next year. First responders and their families sacrifice so much for us throughout the year; it’s long past due that we marked a day in their honor.”

A resolution to perennially designate October 28 National First Responders Day has already passed in the House of Representatives. It is hoped that the U.S. Senate will soon follow suit. National First Responders Day would not be a bank or school holiday, just a formal day of recognition for the extraordinary work that first responders provide every day of the year.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

For more than 21 years, FRCF has created programs to help children and families struggling with hardships that often accompany life with a first responder parent. Founded in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 to help the 800 children who lost a first responder parent to the attacks, FRCF focuses on four key program areas: Scholarships; Financial Assistance Grants including Bereavement Assistance and a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. Today, FRCF is a national foundation, impacting over 400,000 children and family members of first responders. More information can be found at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

