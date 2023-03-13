National Film Board director Julie Roy named new CEO of Telefilm Canada

TORONTO — Telefilm Canada has named Julie Roy as its new executive director and CEO.

Roy currently serves as director general and programming chief officer at the National Film Board of Canada, but will step into the role at Telefilm on April 3.

Her term at Telefilm's helm will last five years.

The Crown corporation bolsters the Canadian film industry and administers the programs of the Canadian Media Fund.

Roy says in a news release that Canada's changing digital landscape makes Telefilm's mandate more relevant than ever.

A bill that would subject online streaming platforms to the CRTC's Canadian content quotas is still being debated in the House of Commons, but is close to becoming law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press