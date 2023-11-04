Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game

Many Chiefs fans enjoy a cold beer while watching the team’s games, but they may be drinking something different for Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Kickoff for the game is at 8:30 a.m., which would be more conducive to a cup of coffee than a cold one. Or perhaps mimosas or bloody marys.

Whatever the case, it’ll be a unique viewing experience for Chiefs fans in the United States and in Europe. The Chiefs will be playing for the first time in Frankfurt, Germany, so that’ll be a new venue for fans there.

And those watching in Kansas City will see the game completed before noon. That’s unusual, too.

Who will win? Here is who 78 national experts are predicting will win the game, which airs on the NFL Network and KSHB (Ch. 41) in Kansas City.

Five of eight writers at CBS Sports think the Chiefs will win: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Tyler Sullivan. Picking the Dolphins are Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Will Brinson. Prisco forecasts a 30-26 final score. He wrote in part: “Miami impressed in beating New England, but they haven’t beaten a team with a winning record yet. This is a big chance. I just don’t think it will happen. Patrick Mahomes will get the best of the Dolphins defense as he gets back going right after his flu game last week.”

A 31-23 Chiefs win is the prediction from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi, and he wrote: “A potential preview of the AFC championship game featuring two of the league’s most prolific offenses and quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-2) look to get back on track after their six-game winning streak ended in Denver last week. The Dolphins (6-2) have the league’s highest-scoring offense and are No. 1 in rushing and passing. Kansas City’s No. 4 ranked defense gives the Chiefs a slight edge.”

A 30-27 Dolphins victory is the prediction from the Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff. He wrote: “We’re expecting a shootout in Germany, with a lot of points. The Dolphins’ offense has more weapons (and Tyreek Hill) and will prevail in a high-scoring, tight game.”

The Chiefs will win 28-24, says the Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. Here is an excerpt from his story: “The Chiefs were embarrassed last week, scoring just nine points in a loss at Denver. QB Patrick Mahomes had the stomach flu and wasn’t himself. They are in bounce-back mode for this matchup.”

A 27-24 Chiefs victory is the call from the Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer. This is from his story: “The Dolphins are still too leaky in the middle of the field with an inconsistent pass rush to expect Mahomes to stumble again. Go with the defending champs flexing in Deutschland after the big upset.”

A 31-24 Dolphins win is the prediction from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. He wrote in part: “What better way to enjoy Sunday breakfast than with the two most entertaining teams in the AFC? Tough to think the Chiefs will lose back-to-back games. But, then, who thought the 49ers would lose three in a row?”

The Dolphins will win 30-27, says the Miami Herald’s Greg Cote. This is an excerpt from his column: “It’s Tyreek Hill vs. his former team and Patrick Mahomes dueling Tua Tagovailoa in a result that could shape both Super Bowl betting odds and the NFL MVP race. These are two of the four teams bunched at 6-2 atop the AFC, and the winner will have every right to think itself on the inside lane to a Super Bowl. Kansas City has beaten Miami three straight times. More pertinent, Chiefs lost a stunner in Denver last week when the flu threw off Mahomes’ game, so KC will be primed for a rebound performance. Miami in turn is healthier than it’s been in a while — especially in the secondary — although the availability of RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) will be crucial. Bottom: Miami has the one offense in the league best-suited to engage and beat anybody in a shootout and, in this case, to offset and overcome the Chiefs’ overall edge on defense.”

A 28-27 Miami victory is the prediction from Bleacher Report’s Wes O’Donnell. Here is part of what he wrote: “Overseas games usually have an element of ugliness to them, and while I respect the talent and performance KC’s defense has put on display this season, giving up only 16.1 points per game, I’m taking the better offense here. The Chiefs can avenge this loss in the postseason when it matters more.”

Seven of 11 writers at the Athletic picked the Chiefs: Mark Kaboly, Larry Holder, Austin Mock, Zac Jackson, Tashan Reed, Ben Standig and Zack Rosenblatt. Going with Miami: Zak Keefer, Chad Graff, Michael-Shawn Dugar and Nick Kosmider. This is part of what Adam Gretz and Mark Ross wrote: “It is a chance for Miami to make a big statement after the Dolphins have struggled against some of the NFL’s top teams. Miami feasted on an early season schedule that featured a lot of non-contenders and non-playoff teams, but has been soundly beaten by the two potential playoff teams (Buffalo and Philadelphia) that it has played. A similar showing against Kansas City might start to raise some red flags. The Chiefs are a narrow favorite in the neutral site game.”

Picking the Chiefs are five of eight USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (34-31), Chris Bumbaca (27-24), Tyler Dragon (28-27), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (24-20) and Lorenzo Reyes (29-23). Going with the Dolphins are Nate Davis (30-23), Safid Deen (31-28) and Victoria Hernandez (32-27). Here is what Dragon wrote: “What a matchup for fans in Germany. The Chiefs’ issues at wide receiver reared its ugly head in Denver. The lack of consistent pass catchers not named Travis Kelce could prevent Kansas City from reaching another Super Bowl. But the Dolphins secondary is vulnerable.”

Three of five writers at NFL.com picked the Chiefs to win: Tom Blair (29-24 final score), Dan Parr (26-24) and Gennaro Filice (30-27). Going with Miami: Ali Bhanpuri (27-24) and Brooke Cersosimo (27-23). This is part of what Blair wrote: “I was all set to explain why Miami, riding high off an easy win over New England, would finally defeat an upper-echelon team on Sunday, with the Chiefs looking human lately. But Patrick Mahomes is just the safer choice, now and forever.”

Seven of 10 experts at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, Kimberly Martin, Moses Moody, Jason Reid and Seth Wickersham. Taking the Dolphins: Stephania Bell, Mike Clay and Lindsey Thiry.

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from seven of 10 SB Nation writers: JP Acosta, Debbie Emery, Jeanna Kelly, Brandon Lee Gowton, RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield and Matt Warren. Picking the Dolphins are James Dator, Jared Mueller and Ricky O’Donnell.

Eight of 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Chiefs: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Joey Hayden, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Craig Miller, David Moore and Kevin Sherrington. Taking Miami: Newy Scruggs and Calvin Watkins.

Four of seven experts at Sports Illustrated see the Chiefs winning: Mitch Goldich, Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame and Claire Kuwana. Going with Miami: Albert Breer, Conor Orr and John Pluym.

The Chiefs will win, say Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio (31-28 final score) but Chris Simms is taking Miami (28-24).