Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs game at Las Vegas Raiders

There are an endless number of statistics that NFL fans can unearth with only a little research, and here’s one just for the Chiefs’ game Saturday in Las Vegas:

The top-ranked 49ers defense has allowed three touchdown passes to just two quarterbacks this season: Patrick Mahomes and Jarrett Stidham.

Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, is leading the MVP race, while Stidham had his big day in his first NFL start last Sunday for the Raiders.

Stidham, who replaced the benched Derek Carr, completed 67.7% of his passes against the 49ers with 365 passing yards. Start No. 2 comes against the Chiefs.

“Obviously Kansas City is a great football team,” Stidham told reporters this week. “The last time we played them it went down to the very end of the game (a 30-29 Chiefs win in October). You know that’s what the NFL is all about. There’s a lot of really good players on every team and we’re obviously super excited for the challenge. .... It’s gonna be a tremendous challenge for us, and we’re really excited about it.”

Can Stidham and the Raiders, 6-10, pull the upset against the Chiefs, 13-3?

Here is who 47 national experts are predicting will win the game, which kicks off at noon and will air on KMBC (Ch. 9) and ESPN.

A 42-28 Chiefs victory is the prediction from NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal. This is what he wrote: “Jarrett Stidham was impossibly good last week, showing an ability to make big throws on the move that he never did in New England. If he can do it against San Francisco, he certainly could provide an encore vs. Kansas City. But I’m not predicting him to win a shootout against Patrick Mahomes with seeding on the line for the Chiefs, especially when the Raiders are playing a ton of backups throughout their defense.”

A 30-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Unless the Chiefs are done in by some Jarrett Stidham magic, it sure looks like the first season of the post-Tyreek Hill era will end with 14 wins. It seems like the Chiefs have weathered his departure just fine. That said, this team hasn’t really shown a killer instinct of late, and while they’re still, at worst, an AFC co-favorite, they seem at least on the surface like a more vulnerable team than perhaps they have at points in the recent past.”

Story continues

All three writers at Pro Football Network picked the Chiefs: Adam Beasley (31-23 final score), Dallas Robinson (30-20) and Dalton Miller (31-26). Here is a snippet of what Beasley wrote: “Mahomes (if he hasn’t already) will probably lock down a second MVP trophy if he can light up a Raiders defense that has allowed the eighth-most points in the NFL (24.2 per game).”

A 32-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is from his story: “The Chiefs can earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time in five years, and the line has hit double digits in a few spots. The Raiders nearly played spoiler against the 49ers with Jarrett Stidham under center.”

A 34-20 Chiefs win is the call from NOLA.com’s Jim Derry. This is an excerpt of what he wrote about the Chiefs: “I think they’ll be looking to make a statement against a team that had yet another emotional letdown — in a season full of letdowns — in the finale. It wouldn’t be a shocker if the Raiders snuck in the back door for a cover here, but it would be a surprise if they’re within a field goal coming down the stretch.”

A 32-27 Chiefs victory is the prediction from FanSided’s Matt Verderame. He wrote: “The Chiefs are 5-0 against the AFC West this season, with a point differential of +16. Every time, it’s been a one-score game. Expect another.”

Each of the eight writers at CBS Sports have the Chiefs winning: Jason LaCanfora, Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Will Brinson, John Breech, Dave Richard, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco sees a 37-27 score. Here is part of what he wrote: “The Raiders showed well against the 49ers last week, especially quarterback Jarrett Stidham. But now he has to show he can do it again after there is tape on him, which is tougher. Even so, I think he will hit some big plays to hang around in a high-scoring game.”

A Chiefs win is the pick from the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. This is from this story. “Patrick Mahomes — even if he is struggling with mechanical issues — can throw on the Raiders’ secondary, much less everybody else, and the Chiefs will be able to run on the Raiders after that defense lost linebacker Denzel Perryman.”

The Chiefs are the pick for the writers at Pro Football Talk. Michael David Smith sees a 27-20 score. He wrote: “The Chiefs will take care of business in a game they need to win to stay in the lead for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.” Mike Florio sees a 30-24 final. He wrote: “The Chiefs have been sleepwalking of late, but they’ll stumble their way to the No. 1 seed and whatever that ultimately will entail.”

The five Audacy writers think the Chiefs will win.

The Chiefs are the pick for the five Sports Illustrated writers: Conor Orr, Gary Grammling, John Pluym, Albert Breer and Mitch Goldich.

The six experts at ESPN all have the Chiefs winning: Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano and Seth Wickersham.

The 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Chiefs: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Craig Miller, Newy Scruggs, Jean-Jacques Taylor, Calvin Watkins, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, David Moore and Kevin Sherrington.

Rich Gannon and Bruce Murray of SiriusXM picked the Chiefs.