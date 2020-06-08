National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NESR)(NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during these conferences:

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Hotter 'N Hell Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

J.P.Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - Sherif Foda, Chairman and CEO of NESR, will be presenting at 12:10 PM ET.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter, more efficient manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Christopher Boone or Dhiraj Dudeja

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

832-925-3777

investors@nesr.com

