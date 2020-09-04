National employment numbers for August from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's August employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 10.2 per cent (10.9)

Employment rate: 58.0 per cent (57.3)

Participation rate: 64.6 per cent (64.3)

Number unemployed: 2,046,900 (2,183,600)

Number working: 18,091,700 (17,845,900)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 23.1 per cent (24.2)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 8.4 per cent (8.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.7 per cent (8.6)

