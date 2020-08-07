How NEP Will Increase Cost Of Good Education And Produce A Semi-Skilled Workforce

The National Education Policy 2020, which was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on 29 July, has been hailed for proposing multidisciplinary education, clearing the path for foreign universities to come to India and offering multiple entry and exit points in higher education.

However, Debaditya Bhattacharya, editor of two volumes that interrogate the idea of universities, told HuffPost India in an interview that the invitation to top 100 foreign universities will only increase the cost of good education as they will be allowed to design their own fee structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also hailed the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit point proposal in the policy document.

But Bhattacharya, who teaches at Kazi Nazrul University in West Bengal, said that a multidisciplinary education will only aim at a superficial cognitive training of students and will not arm them with any critical knowledge of their discipline.

“Universities and colleges will now become factories for mass producing semi-skilled labour,” he said.

Another point of contention in the policy has been the setting up of a Board of Governors for universities. NEP states that through a suitable system of graded accreditation and graded autonomy, all higher education institutions in India will aim to become independent self-governing institutions.

“A Board of Governors (BoG) will be established consisting of a group of highly qualified, competent, and dedicated individuals having proven capabilities and a strong sense of commitment to the institution,” says the policy document.

The policy makes it clear that the BoG will make all appointments and take all decisions related to governance but has not outlined how the members of this board will be chosen. The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has criticised the proposal on these grounds.

In an interview Bhattacharya explained the contours and possible ramifications of the NEP.

