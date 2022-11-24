National Dog Show host mistakenly says sheepdog Rihanna was named 'after a Fleetwood Mac song'

The 2022 National Dog Show got off to a hilariously confusing start involving Rihanna and Fleetwood Mac (yes).

While introducing the competitors in the Herding Category, announcer David Frei mistakenly told viewers during the live NBC broadcast that Rihanna, an Old English sheepdog, was "named after a Fleetwood Mac song."

The iconic rock band does not have a song titled "Rihanna" in their decades-long discography, but they memorably released the tune "Rhiannon" in 1976. When reached for comment, Rihanna's owner, Clifford Steele of Happy Days Pet Resort, Inc., confirmed to EW that the dog was "named after the singer," and not the recording.

Old English Sheepdog 'Rihanna'; Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

NBC; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Old English sheepdog Rihanna was named after the singer, not 'a Fleetwood Mac song,' as National Dog Show host David Frei said on the NBC broadcast.

Still, Rihanna the canine had much to celebrate at the National Dog Show: She placed second in the Herding Category, atop a lengthy career that includes four prior Best in Show titles and 25 group-first finishes.

Rihanna the singer recently made her long-awaited return to solo pop music for the first time since 2016, after releasing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack tune, "Lift Me Up," in October. Like her puppy counterpart's placement at the dog show, Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" debuted in the runner-up spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the latest in her growing line of Top 10 hits in the United States.

Old English Sheepdog 'Rihanna'

NBC Old English Sheepdog 'Rihanna'

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: