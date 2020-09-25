National Daughter's Day 2020: Lady Bird, The Descendants, Mamma Mia - Films That Beautifully Explored Mother/Father-Daughter Relationships

National Daughter's Day is celebrated in US on the fourth Saturday of September. The day marks the celebration of girl children in the family. On this special day, families celebrate their daughters for being the pillars of strength for their parents. Gone are the days when daughters were considered to be a burden by their parents, now they are raised with pride in society as girls are empowered and brought up to be independent, confident individuals. Over the years, we have seen several films where the father-daughter, mother-daughter relations have been explored beautifully. When is National Daughter's Day 2020 in India? Know Date, History and Significance of The Day That Celebrates Girl Child.

Also Read | World Pharmacist Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages And SMS to Wish Druggists

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, here's a look at some of those films that celebrate these mother-daughter and father-daughter relations. We bet when we say this, there are a few names that instantly crop up in your head, especially the likes of Father Of The Bride, Lady Bird among others. If you plan to celebrate this special day, why not catch up on some of these films to celebrate your daughters and the relationship you share with them.

Lady Bird

This Greta Gerwig directorial is a beautiful coming of age story that stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in lead roles. The film explores the relationship between a rebellious teen and her protective mother amazingly well. Both Metcalf and Ronan deliver amazing performances with highly relatable characters.

Also Read | World Pharmacist Day 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send Chemists

The Descendants

This is a beautifully crafted, sometimes humorous, sometimes tragic family film stars George Clooney in the role of an indifferent husband and father of two girls, who is forced to take a deeper look at his familial bonds after a tragic incident leaves his wife in a coma. The father-daughter relationship is explored beautifully in this film.

Mamma Mia

This musical drama is a favourite for many and one has to agree that the relationship between Meryl Streep's Donna and her daughter Amanda Seyfried's Sophie is one of the coolest mother-daughter duos in film. As a daughter's day celebratory watch, this family film is a perfect pick.

Father Of The Bride

One of Steve Martin's most endearing roles, the film shows a doting father finding it hard to accept that his little girl is now a grown-up woman who has found love and is set to tie the knot. With endearing performances from Martin and Diane Keaton, this film is an absolute delight.

Freaky Friday

Teenage is a difficult phase to deal for any parent and in Freaky Friday, thanks to a cool twist of fate, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis find their souls stuck in each other's bodies. This makes them reflect and learn more about each other's lives which in turn helps makes their relationship even stronger. This breezy film would be great for a fun mother-daughter watch party. Daughters Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy National Daughter’s Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Well, we hope you celebrate Daughter's Day 2020 by catching up on some of these amazing films at home. Also, tell us your favourite films celebrating the mother-daughter, father-daughter relations below.