When will the national coronavirus lockdown end?

Boris Johnson making a televised address to the nation from 10 Downing Street setting out the terms of the latest coronavirus lockdown (PA)

England has stepped back into another full national lockdown, following in the footsteps of Wales and Scotland due to a surge in coronavirus cases across the UK.

Announced by Boris Johnson at a briefing from Downing Street, the new measures include the implementation of stay at home measures while schools are forced to turn to digital learning.

Coming into effect from 5 January, the measures follow on from the four tier system introduced to allow areas with low Covid-19 prevalence to live under less strict restrictions.

It marks the third time national measures have been introduced, following on from the most stringent restrictions which were introduced in March 2020, and a more limited nationwide lockdown in November.

When will lockdown end?

The latest lockdown restrictions are set to be reviewed in the middle of February, with Mr Johnson setting a potential close for the latest lockdown at the end of the school half term on 19 February depending on the success of the vaccine rollout.

If kept to this schedule it would be the second longest of the nationwide lockdowns experienced so far – clocking in at 45 days compared to 50 before March restrictions were eased and 27 in November.

However the PM has left the specific date the lockdown would end vague - while ministers have warned the restrictions may be in place for longer still with Michael Gove telling Sky News that March should mark the point at which restrictions are starting to be eased.

He said: "We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22.

"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.

"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all."

Could the end of lockdown be pushed back further?

While the last lockdown saw the government stick to a strict deadline, the prime minister was more cautious about putting a strict time limit on this round of national restrictions in his Downing Street address.

In the early days of the pandemic, the government’s first lockdown was not given a strict end date before it was ultimately eased on 10 May.

Howeber in the November lockdown, the government was repeatedly challenged on whether it would stick to its imposed limit of 2 December – and ultimately moved into the tiered system on schedule.

Confirming the latest restrictions, the PM announced the nation should remain “cautious” on the timetable ahead – pinning the hopes of a step out of lockdown to the success of England’s vaccine rollout.

"If our understanding of the virus doesn't change dramatically, once again, if the rollout of the vaccine programme continues to be successful, if deaths start to fall as the vaccine takes effect and – critically – if everyone plays their part by following the rules, then I hope we can steadily move out of lockdown, reopening schools after the February half-term and starting cautiously to move regions down the tiers", he said.