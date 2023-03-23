The National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Network (NCC) Announces the Fourth Annual Public Health Genetics and Genomics Week, May 15-19,2023

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / The National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Network (NCC) is excited to announce the fourth annual Public Health Genetics and Genomics Week will be held from May 15-19, 2023. The goal of Public Health Genetics and Genomics Week is to increase awareness and to celebrate the field of public health genetics and genomics.

Each day of Public Health Genetics and Genomics Week will have a different theme:

"What is Public Health Genetics and Genomics?" May 23

"Who is Involved in Public Health Genetics and Genomics?" May 24

"What are Public Health Genetics and Genomics Programs?" May 25

"Public Health Screening" May 26

"Public Health Genetics and Genomics Resources" May 27

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate in the week by using the hashtags #PHGW, #PublicHealthGenomics, or #PublicHealthGenetics across their social media platforms.

On PHGW.org, you can find more information about the daily themes and events that will be held throughout the week. Social media tools (such as daily social media images, GIFs, social media banners, and more) can also be found on the website, phgw.org/toolkit.

For questions or comments about Public Health Genetics and Genomics Week, please contact phgw@phgw.org and be sure to follow NCC (@nccrcg) on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter for the latest updates on the week.

About the National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Networks (NCC)

Funded since 2004 by the Health Resources and Services Administration/Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) to the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), NCC's mission is to improve access to genetic services for underserved populations. In collaboration with the seven Regional Genetics Network (RGNs) and the National Genetics Education and Family Support Center (NGEFSC), achieves this mission by working in the following focus areas: genetics and genomics education; genetics policy education; telemedicine; and data collection and evaluation. Learn more about the efforts of the NCC at https://nccrcg.org.

NCC Funding Acknowledgement

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Cooperative Agreement #UH9MC30770-01-00 from 6/2020-5/2024 for $800,000 per award year.

This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

Media Contact:

Megan Lyon

301-718-9603

mlyon@nccrcg.org

SOURCE: National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Networks





