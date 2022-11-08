National Computer Emergency Response Team of Kazakhstan Joins STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign Adopted by Kazakhstan National Computer Emergency Response Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention (STC), in partnership with the National Computer Emergency Response Team of Kazakhstan (KZ-CERT), announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deploy the international online safety campaign, STOP. THINK. CONNECT. in Kazakhstan.

Originally launched in the United States in 2010, STOP. THINK. CONNECT. was founded by the APWG and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) along with a consortium of industry and government partners to educate people about how to protect themselves against all manner of cybersecurity and digital safety concerns. Since the initial launch of the campaign, 26 nations have officially engaged the campaign, deploying it through cabinet-level government ministries, national CERTs and national-scope NGOs. STC counts Japan, Spain, France, Poland, Nigeria, Nepal, Bangladesh, Panama, Romania and Tonga among those partnerships.

At its launch, the KZ-CERT STOP. THINK. CONNECT. campaign will be the 25th national deployment of STOP. THINK. CONNECT. since the inaugural launch of the U.S. government's campaign in October 2010. Messaging Convention principals are in development discussions with national curators for deployments in the Americas, South Asia, Europe and Africa.

State Technical Service JSC is a quasi-public organization that ultimately aims to form, develop and ensure the security of the information and communication infrastructure and cyberspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Having over 14 years of experience in performing its activities, STS JSC also serves as the head organization for KZ-CERT.

The National Computer Emergency Response Team (KZ-CERT), in its turn, functions as the single center for national information systems users and Kazakhstani Internet segment, which provides collection and analysis of security incidents reports, as well as consultative and technical assistance to users in preventing cyberthreats.

"Through establishing and developing international communication, KZ-CERT cooperates now with more than 80 countries around the world. As practice shows, engaging with foreign partners brings a positive effect in the field of ensuring information security. KZ-CERT has been an official APWG Member since June 27, 2012, and it has progressed with stable cooperation through the years. Now, together with STC, it became possible to strengthen our ties," said the Head of KZ-CERT.

"Online safety and security is a growing global concern. As our lives become ever more connected, it becomes more important than ever that all people know how to protect themselves, how to identify and avoid malicious actors, and what steps they can take to defend their data," said Aimee Larsen Kirkpatrick, President of the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention.

"As a society, we can begin by teaching the building blocks of what it takes to navigate the digital world safely and securely, and what to do if there is a breach. We're thrilled to have Kazakhstan become the latest country joining us in our mission to deliver basic digital safety awareness and education," Larsen Kirkpatrick said.

The STOP. THINK. CONNECT. campaign's foundation is a series of actionable instructions that people can apply to their daily digital interaction. STC seeks to empower individuals to take control of their digital presence and learn how to navigate cyberspace using a framework of judgment based on the types of interactions and places one might experience online.

"As an organization responsible for the safe cyberspace within Kazakhstan's territory, we recognize that improving our citizens' awareness on digital hygiene is one of the key tasks in performing our activities. We are pleased to have such an opportunity to establish cooperation with STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention, which will gradually help us reach the goal," said the Head of KZ-CERT.

The agreement between the two organizations is an MoU to promote the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Campaign to the people of Kazakhstan. Campaign materials and messaging will be made available to KZ-CERT for building a localized campaign that will meet the needs of Kazakhstan.

The Messaging Convention and KZ-CERT agree to co-develop materials to support the Kazakh national cybersecurity awareness campaign, including logos and messaging in Kazakh and Russian.

Additionally, the organizations agree, when possible, to exchange cyber threat data, exchange experience on handling information security incidents, and seek to exchange information and ideas that will further understanding and cooperation in cybersecurity.

"We are honored to bring KZ-CERT into the Messaging Convention as a national curator and as a development partner. KZ-CERT extends the global footprint of the campaign and comes with the special expertise and purview of a national computer emergency response team," said APWG Secretary General and Messaging Convention CEO Peter Cassidy.

"Concluding this Memorandum of Understanding, KZ-CERT has high hopes for our future fruitful joint work that will come of great experience and value for both sides," said the Head of KZ-CERT.

