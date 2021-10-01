It’s National Coffee Day—here are 8 of the best coffee products to step up your coffee game

It's National Coffee Day—here are 8 best-tested products to step up your coffee game

Here's some news you're going to like a latte—today, Wednesday, September 29, is National Coffee Day 2021. Sure, it might be a made-up holiday. But it's still a great excuse to treat yourself to a next-level cup of coffee.

Popular coffee shops around the country are offering freebies in honor of the special day. But if you don't feel like making the trek or are looking for a more long-term upgrade, we have gadgets to help you step up your coffee game right at home. If you order them now, you can even get them by International Coffee Day which falls this Friday, October 1.

At Reviewed, we test products year-round to compare the best products on the market and to point you to the ones that are actually worth your money. And boy, do we have some coffee recommendations for you. Here are eight of the best coffee products we've ever tested to help you brew the perfect cup of joe and make every day feel like National Coffee Day.

1. The perfect drip coffee maker

The Moccamaster not only looks great, but also brews a mean cup of coffee.

If we can say one thing about coffee makers, it's to never underestimate the power of drip coffee. There are thousands of brewers available on the market, which can make it tough to narrow down your choices. But don't worry—we've tested the most popular full-size drip brewers to find the best one. The results: The Technivorm Moccamaster KBG reigned supreme for its fast brewing speed, well-made design and ability to brew smooth coffee. While it's on the pricier side, it brews a complex pot of coffee, enough to serve multiple people (or refill your mug multiple times), giving you quality coffee for your morning commute or afternoon pick-me-up.

For something a little more budget-friendly, we love the Black & Decker 12-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker. It makes brew-tifully smooth and flavorful coffee and is very simple to use. This coffee maker even outperformed some of the high-end brands we tested it against, proving to be an affordable staple for the kitchen.

2. Our favorite coffee grinder

The Baratza Encore coffee grinder has everything you need, and nothing you don't.

While the convenience of pre-ground coffee surely can't be beaten, there's a reason coffee aficionados prefer to grind their own beans right before brewing. Soon after coffee beans are exposed to air, the beans and their flavor begin to dissipate, even if the coffee comes in a vacuum-sealed bag.

That's why buying a good coffee grinder is key for the perfect cup. Out of all the coffee grinders we've tested, the Baratza Encore gave us perfect beans both for a fine grind for an espresso machine and a coarse grind for a French press. The machine is durable and simple to use. Plus, it features 40-grind settings to choose from, making it a pick above the rest.

While a blade grinder can't produce as much coffee grinds at once, they don't overheat beans and they provide a very even grind. We prefer the Krups Fast Touch Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder when it comes to blade grinders. It's easy to use, doubles as a spice grinder and is a lot easier on the wallet than most coffee grinders.

3. Our favorite Nespresso machine

Nespresso machines are quick and user-friendly, making mornings that much easier.

If convenience is key for you, pod-operated coffee makers can be a life-saver. And if you don't want to skimp on quality, Nespresso machines have found a way to beautifully combine convenience and high-quality coffee.

We've tested a wide array of Nespresso machines and found the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville machine to be our favorite single-serve coffee maker. This compact machine packs a punch, offering fast brewing and plenty of coffee options from regular coffee to double espresso drinks.

For a more affordable single-serve machine, the Nespresso Lattisima Plus by De'Longhi is an all-in-one coffee maker that allows you to make quality espresso shots, lattes or cappuccinos with just a touch of the button. The machine itself is very easy to clean, with some of the parts being dishwasher-friendly.

4. An affordable yet high-performing milk frother

Our top-tested milk frother, the Instant Milk Frother, is perfect for any budget.

Frothy, foamy milk—it's necessary for making the perfect latte or cappuccino. We've tested several milk frothers available on the market and found the Instant Milk Frother to be the best option out there at a surprising $30 sticker price. This milk frother that is made by the same brand that gave us the Instant Pot easily creates foam no matter what temperature or type of milk (such as almond or oat milk) that you use.

Get the Instant Milk Frother at Amazon for $39.99

5. A coffee subscription to help you discover new beans

The rumors are true: Counter Culture coffee beans are tasty and reasonably priced.

If you're a self-described coffee snob, then you're probably always looking for the best coffee beans you can get your hands on. Thankfully, coffee subscriptions can help you discover and explore new coffee beans from across the world. Our favorite coffee subscription service that we've ever tested is from Counter Culture Coffee. The brand is totally transparent when it comes to its beans, giving information about the origin, altitude and roasting date. The subscription changes constantly, offering new beans and plenty of chances to expand your coffee palate.

Get Counter Culture Whole Bean Coffee at Amazon for $17

6. Our favorite French press

The SterlingPro SS Double Wall Cafetiere received high marks across the board on all of our tests.

While French presses require a little more work than other coffee makers, the fruits of their labor are so, so tasty. It's no surprise that baristas and coffee enthusiasts love the French press. After testing plenty of French presses, Reviewed ranked the SterlingPro SS Double Wall Cafetiere as our favorite stainless-steel french press. Its lightweight, double-wall design provides amazing insulation, keeping the coffee hot and the exterior cool to the touch. The press also features a large capacity, holding a whopping six cups of coffee (where the average is about four).

Get the SterlingPro Double-Wall Stainless Steel French Press at Amazon for $36.86

7. A stellar cold brew maker

There's nothing not to love about the Takeya cold brew coffee maker—it's easy, sleek and affordable.

Cold brew coffee is all the rage at local and chain coffee shops alike. It's basically an extra-strength cup of iced coffee that offers less bitterness, while still maintaining tons of flavor. The downside: buying it out all the time is an expensive habit. You can save some serious dough by making your own cold brew right at home. All it takes is steeping coffee grinds in cold or room temperature water for an extended period of time and you've got a smooth, powerful brew. Our favorite device to make cold brew is the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker. We tested it against several other models on the market and found it to be easy to use, easy to clean (it's dishwasher safe!) and it yielded around four servings of perfectly balanced coffee—not too acidic nor watered down. Not to mention, it won't break the bank and will save you money in the long run.

Get the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker at Amazon for $24.99

8. A solid travel mug

The Zojirushi travel mug is an absolute beast when it comes to keeping your drinks nice and hot.

No matter where you're taking your coffee with you, you want a travel mug that's easy to carry, simple to store in a car and, most importantly, keeps your coffee as hot as when it came out of the brewer.

After testing a variety of travel mugs, judging mugs on heat retention and spill-proof mechanisms, the 16 oz. Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug checks off everything on our list. When it comes to retaining temperature, it does an incredible job—it actually rose in temperature by 6 degrees over half an hour. If you need a new go-to travel mug, consider this your best option.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug at Amazon for $27.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Coffee Day 2021: Coffee maker, French press, Nespresso, more