National Coffee Day 2022: 20 businesses offering free coffee and other daily deals

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Thursday is National Coffee Day, when caffeine lovers across the U.S. celebrate their favorite cup of (discounted and sometimes free) Joe.

Big coffee brands including Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's, Peet's and Krispy Kreme typically offer free coffee samples or cups of coffee on the popular brew day.

Let's get to it. Here's who's offering special pick-me up perk deals Thursday:

Krispy Kreme

Smoothie King

  • Buy any 20oz. espresso or cold drew blended smoothie before 11 a.m. for $5

  • Smoothie King reward members only: Buy one coffee smoothie and receive a reward for a free smoothie to be used at a later date

  • Rewards members also have a free espresso shot reward in their account, which ends Sept. 30.

Panera

Gifts for coffee lovers: Celebrate National Coffee Day with the best gifts for coffee lovers

Sheetz

Halo Top

  • Free pumpkin spice lattes on Sept. 29. See all the upcoming tour stops around the nation here.

Shipley Do-Nuts

  • Free medium House Blend coffee with any purchase in-store or online with code ‘COFFEE929’

Nick's

  • Free pint of its Coffee Karamell ice cream when any frozen order when you use code YAYCOFFEE.

La Colombe

  • BOGO 50% off all of its 12-ounce boxes of coffee beans in all cafes and on its website. The deal starts Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 1.

  • You can also currently use code FALL25 to get 25% off cold brew and lattes.

la Madeline

Wawa

  • Free cup of coffee — any size on Sept. 29.

McDonalds

  • Free small coffee on Sept. 29.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

  • Free small coffee or cold brew for anyone who orders through the Stan's App on National Coffee Day. In addition, the coffee chain is offering 50% off its coffee subscription on Oct. 1.

Tim Hortons

  • $.25 medium hot or iced coffee all day long when you order through the Tim's app or website.

  • In addition, Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day and Tim Hortons is offering a $1 medium hot or iced coffee during the entire month of October when you order on the Tims app or website.

Organic coffee fixins': 17 organic products to stir into your morning coffee

Dunkin'

  • Free medium-sized coffee on Sept. 29. Customers must sign up for the Dunkin’ rewards program to claim it.

Peet's Coffee

  • Free small drip coffee with any purchase in participating Coffeebars Sept. 29

  • 20% off beans, K-cup® pods and capsules nationwide in Coffeebars and on peets.com. Available Sept. 29 – Oct. 2.

  • 20% off sitewide at peets.com from Sept. 29 – Oct. 2.

  • $0 delivery fee for orders placed at peets.com from Sept. 29 – Oct. 2.

Bean Box

  • Free 12 ounce bag of one of coffee with any purchase when you use promo code “FREECOFFEE” on BeanBox.com from Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Laird Superfood

  • 15% OFF coffees and creamers, free Shipping for new customers Sept. 29th - Oct. 1. Use code: 2022Discount at lairdsuperfood.com

Check your fridge: Starbucks drink recalled in 7 states over possible metal contamination

Aroma Joe's

  • Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee for all customers, or a free up to 24-ounce coffee for AJ's rewards members.

Caribou Coffee

  • $3 medium brews for Caribou Perks members on National Coffee Day. Plus, if you're a new Caribou Perks member, you'll get a free drink after your first visit when you sign up.

Cult Coffee

  • When you buy something for the first time on Cult Coffee's website, you can use the code FIRSTTIME at checkout to get the product for free. You'll just need to pay for shipping.

But what about Starbucks?

Starbucks will not have a National Coffee Day offer this year.

But if you are looking for deals, download the Starbucks app and join the rewards program.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Coffee Day 2022: Peets, McDonalds, Dunkin' and more

