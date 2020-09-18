National Cheeseburger Day 2020: Find deals and free food Friday at McDonald's, Applebee's and more

Friday is considered one of the cheesiest and beefiest days of the year.

Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and restaurants are celebrating the made-up food holiday with discounts and free burgers. And unlike some other food days, this one isn't canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald's, which is experiencing shortages of some ingredients because of the popularity of its limited Travis Scott Meal, will still have a Cheeseburger Day deal Friday. For one day, the fast-food giant will offer double cheeseburgers for 50 cents with an offer on its mobile app.

Ahead of National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's announced the return of pretzel buns and "the new and improved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger."

Domino's released a Cheeseburger Pizza made with a ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, onions, tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese.

According to Ranker, a crowd-sourced voting platform, the top five fast food burgers were: In-N-Out Double Double, Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger, Five Guys Hamburger, Five Guys Cheeseburger and Whataburger's Original Whataburger. Wendy's, Steak 'n Shake, Culvers, Burger King and McDonald's also make the list.

Finder Media is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by searching for a professional cheeseburger tester who will be paid $500. Apply by Sept. 28 and learn more at www.bonusfinder.com.

We've rounded up the burger bargains available Friday unless otherwise noted at participating locations.

Cheeseburger Day deals and freebies

To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Applebee's: Get any Handcrafted Burger with fries and a drink for $8.99 Friday. The burger bundles are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

BurgerFi: On Friday, current and new app users can earn a $10 reward back when they make a $10 minimum purchase on any of the chain's "Antibiotic-Free Burgers + Fresh-Cut Fries." The reward can be redeemed Saturday through Oct. 11. This offer is only valid in-store through the BurgerFi app.

Burger King: Find specials and discounts on the Burger King app. Learn more at www.bk.com/offers.

Farmer Boys: From 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, mention the Cheeseburger Day deal to get one for $2 at participating locations.

Friendly’s: Get a free small sundae with any burger purchase Friday. To get this dine-in only deal, you have to be a loyalty member. Sign up at www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

Habit Burger Grill: The chain has its "Golden Charticket sweepstakes promotion" Friday. Golden Chartickets will be distributed at random at select restaurants and are worth "up to $500 in Habit gift cards which can be redeemed for future visits."

Jack in the Box: From Friday through Sunday, get a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase through the chain's app.

McDonald's: Get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents exclusively through the McDonald’s app Friday. Valid one-time and app download and registration required. Learn more about the app and find offers at www.mcdonalds.com.

Miller's Ale House: Get a Classic Cheeseburger and a side of fries for $5.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery.

Mooyah: All locations will offer Rewards App members a free "Build Your Own Cheeseburger" with purchase of fries and drink or shake Friday. Learn more at www.mooyah.com.