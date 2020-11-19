National Book Award winners announced: Charles Yu's 'Interior Chinatown,' Malcolm X bio

A virtual ceremony didn't dampen the spirits of the 2020 National Book Award winners.

The 71st National Book Award winners were announced Wednesday, with nominees checking in virtually from around the world due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

The winner of the award for fiction is Charles Yu for his novel "Interior Chinatown" (Pantheon), a humorous Hollywood satire from the author of "How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe."

“By turns hilarious and flat-out heartbreaking, Charles Yu’s ‘Interior Chinatown’ is a bright, bold, gut punch of a novel," reads the announcement. "Written in the form of a screenplay with porous boundaries, Yu’s wonderfully inventive work spotlights the welter of obstacles its everyman protagonist must confront in a profoundly racist, rigidly hierarchical world as he does his best – in the story of his own life – to land a decent role.”

"Interior Chinatown," by Charles Yu.

A delighted Yu seemed flabbergasted by his win. "I prepared nothing, which tells you about how realistic I thought this was," he joked after his win was announced.

The nonfiction winner is "The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X" (Liveright) by Les Payne and Tamara Payne. "Les Payne and Tamara Payne refuse a simplistic depiction of Malcolm X, one of our greatest, and most misunderstood, Americans," the announcement reads. "Incisive and comprehensive, this intensely human portrait is written with a dedicated beauty and uncompromising detail that matches Malcolm’s own life.”

Other winners include “King and the Dragonflies” (Scholastic Press) by Kacen Callender for young people's literature; “Tokyo Ueno Station” (Riverhead) by Yu Miri, and translated from the Japanese by Morgan Giles, for translated literature; and “DMZ Colony” (Wave Books) by Don Mee Choi for poetry.

Two lifetime achievement awards were also given. Carolyn Reidy, the CEO of Simon & Schuster who died in May at 71, was honored with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. The Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters went to prolific writer Walter Mosley ("Devil in a Blue Dress," "Fortunate Son"), the first Black man to receive the honor.

Story continues

Here is a complete list of National Book Award finalists.

Fiction finalists

"Leave the World Behind," by Rumaan Alam

"A Children’s Bible," by Lydia Millet

"The Secret Lives of Church Ladies," by Deesha Philyaw

"Shuggie Bain," by Douglas Stuart

WINNER: "Interior Chinatown," by Charles Yu

Nonfiction finalists

"The Undocumented Americans," by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

WINNER: "The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X," by Les Payne and Tamara Payne

"Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory," by Claudio Saunt

"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers," by Jenn Shapland

"How to Make a Slave and Other Essays," by Jerald Walker

Poetry finalists

“A Treatise on Stars,” by Mei-mei Berssenbrugge

“Fantasia for the Man in Blue,” by Tommye Blount

WINNER: “DMZ Colony,” by Don Mee Choi

“Borderland Apocrypha,” by Anthony Cody

“Postcolonial Love Poem,” by Natalie Diaz

Translated literature finalists

“High as the Waters Rise,” by Anja Kampmann; translated from the German by Anne Posten

“The Family Clause,” by Jonas Hassen Khemiri; translated from the Swedish by Alice Menzies

WINNER: “Tokyo Ueno Station,” by Yu Miri; translated from the Japanese by Morgan Giles

“The Bitch,” by Pilar Quintana; translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman

“Minor Detail,” by Adania Shibli.; translated from the Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette

Young people's literature finalists

WINNER: “King and the Dragonflies,” by Kacen Callender

“We Are Not Free,” by Traci Chee

“Every Body Looking,” by Candice Iloh

“When Stars Are Scattered,” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed

“The Way Back,” by Gavriel Savit

'I was right to feel guilty': Barack Obama reflects on family, presidency in 'A Promised Land'

More: Rachel Bloom discusses new memoir, Adam Schlesinger's death: 'It still doesn't feel quite real'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2020 National Book Award Winners announced: Charles Yu, Tamara Payne