National Best Job 'Battle Royale': Canadians Go Head-to-Head to Win an Epic (And Well Paid) Cross-Canada Adventure

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians have spoken, the votes are in, and Hipcamp - the world's largest provider of outdoor stays - has selected six finalists for Canada's Best Summer Job .

Meet the six finalists for Hipcamp's Best Summer Job In Canada. (CNW Group/Hipcamp)

Finalists need votes (and media coverage)

Finalists will compete to get as many votes as possible before July 26 to win.

Beginning August 9, the contest winner will spend 40 days adventuring across Canada, camping and glamping at 20 of Hipcamp's most beautiful sites along the way. The winner will receive a prize of $20,000 CAD, along with a stipend for food and travel expenses. Their job? To create blog or vlog content along the way. The winner also has the chance to become 'Canada famous' through a series of local media interviews as they travel across the country.

Finalists will compete to get as many votes as possible before July 26 to help them take the top prize. Winner selection is based on a combination of the total number of eligible votes, an interview with Hipcamp staff, overall technical ability, and creative experience.

All finalists will be available for media interviews this week

Meet your Finalists:



Andre-Anne (Hawkesbury, ON)

Link to Andre-Anne's Video Submission:

https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195934700



Christianna (Kitchener, ON)

Link to Christianna's Video Submission:

https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195901014

Andrew (Vancouver, BC):

Link to Andrew's video submission: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195978271



Tyler (Vancouver, BC)

Link to Tyler's Video Submission: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195882743



Ryan (Whistler, BC)

Link to Ryan's Video Submission: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195887333



Shannon (Whistler, BC)

Link to Shannon's Video Submission: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com/entries/195943108



How does the competition work?

New applications for Canada's Best Summer Job are now closed.

All finalists will push for votes and appear in local media to encourage their hometowns to vote for their entry online before voting for finalists officially closes on July 26, 2021.

One successful candidate will be announced as the winner of Canada's Best Summer Job on August 2, 2021.



The successful candidate will start work on August 9, 2021, and spend the next 40 days blogging or vlogging about their experiences at 20 of Hipcamp's best outdoor stays in Canada.



Is this really a job? Is the salary really $20k CAD for only 40 days of work?

Yes, and yes. By the way, that works out to about $62.50 an hour (based on an 8-hour-day!) We are sincerely looking to collaborate with someone who has a huge personality and some social media skills to document some of Hipcamp's top outdoor stays in Canada.



Canadians will determine the best of the best by voting for their favourite finalist here: https://canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here.

Updated contest schedule:

July 19 July 26 August 2 August 9 -

September 16

About Hipcamp

Hipcamp's COVID-19 safety protocols

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

Social Media Links: @Hipcamp @HipcampCanada

