National Basketball Retired Players Association, Sheryl Swoopes and Flexion Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Raise Awareness of ZILRETTA®

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
·8 min read

- Sheryl Swoopes, WNBA Legend, Basketball Hall of Famer and ZILRETTA Patient, Tips Off Educational Campaign About ZILRETTA and Osteoarthritis Knee Pain

Sheryl Swoopes, WNBA Legend, Basketball Hall of Famer

Flexion Therapeutics partners with the National Basketball Retired Players Association and Sheryl Swoopes to raise awareness of osteoarthritis knee pain. Photo credit NBAE/GETTY Images.
Flexion Therapeutics partners with the National Basketball Retired Players Association and Sheryl Swoopes to raise awareness of osteoarthritis knee pain. Photo credit NBAE/GETTY Images.
Flexion Therapeutics partners with the National Basketball Retired Players Association and Sheryl Swoopes to raise awareness of osteoarthritis knee pain. Photo credit NBAE/GETTY Images.

Sheryl Swoopes, WNBA Legend, Basketball Hall of Famer

Flexion Therapeutics partners with the National Basketball Retired Players Association and Sheryl Swoopes to raise awareness of osteoarthritis knee pain. Photo credit NBAE/GETTY Images.
Flexion Therapeutics partners with the National Basketball Retired Players Association and Sheryl Swoopes to raise awareness of osteoarthritis knee pain. Photo credit NBAE/GETTY Images.
Flexion Therapeutics partners with the National Basketball Retired Players Association and Sheryl Swoopes to raise awareness of osteoarthritis knee pain. Photo credit NBAE/GETTY Images.

CHICAGO and BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. today announced a new partnership to raise awareness of osteoarthritis-related knee pain and present ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) as an effective treatment option. The educational program tipped off with a virtual event featuring Sheryl Swoopes, basketball Hall of Famer and ZILRETTA patient, discussing how osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee has impacted her life and how ZILRETTA has helped with pain management. Swoopes is the first athlete from the WNBA to participate in the awareness program. The partnership with Swoopes complements Flexion’s relationship with ZILRETTA Athlete Ambassadors, NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and 1980 USA hockey team captain and gold medal winner Mike Eruzione.

“We are excited to partner with the NBRPA to raise awareness of knee OA and ZILRETTA, and we are truly honored to be working with Sheryl, a world-class athlete who continues to exemplify greatness well after the height of her career,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion. “As one of the most exceptional women athletes of all time, a hall of famer, and three-time Olympic gold medalist, Sheryl knows about pushing the limits physically, and we are very pleased that she has finally found the much-needed relief from her OA knee pain with ZILRETTA.”

Swoopes, the first player to be signed in the WNBA, is a three-time WNBA MVP and was named one of the league’s Top 15 Players of All Time at the 2011 WNBA All-Star Game. She won three Olympic gold medals and is one of 10 women’s basketball players to have won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA Championship and a WNBA title. She was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and is an active leader in the NBRPA.

“The best partnerships are all about authenticity, and we found out through a survey of our membership that knee pain ranked among retired players’ top ailments following their careers,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA’s Executive Director. “There is no better, more engaged advocate for those suffering OA knee pain and no stronger advocate to speak to the benefits of ZILRETTA than Sheryl. We look forward to growing this relationship in the coming months to be one of our most inclusive and informative to date.”

Swoopes added, “I fully understand the way OA knee pain can impact your life in every aspect, not just physically but mentally. To be able to tell my story and share the results of what can be done with treatment with my colleagues, friends, former players and family is very important. This partnership will not only help many of the athletes who have played in the NBA and WNBA, but it will serve to raise awareness for thousands who may be suffering in silence.”

Swoopes was treated by Rabah Qadir, M.D., a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at the Woodlands Sports Medicine Center and Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery at Memorial Hermann Woodlands Medical Center in the Houston area. Dr. Qadir said, “While Sheryl has enjoyed the career of an elite athlete, unfortunately, her experience with OA knee pain is far from unique. Knee injuries, especially cartilage and meniscus injuries, are common for basketball players and can lead to OA over time. After evaluating Sheryl and understanding her desire to stay active with a non-surgical treatment plan, ZILRETTA was an obvious choice to offer Sheryl the extended pain relief she needed.”

More information on how to find a treating physician can be found at https://www.getthez.com or by calling 888-600-GETZ (4389).

The NBRPA represents over 1,000 former NBA and WNBA players, making it the largest agency of its kind in basketball. This has allowed for direct access to players for opportunities to educate other members and their treating physicians.

Indication and Important Safety Information for ZILRETTA

Indication: ZILRETTA is indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of OA pain of the knee.

Limitation of Use: The efficacy and safety of repeat administration of ZILRETTA have not been demonstrated.

Contraindication: ZILRETTA is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to triamcinolone acetonide, corticosteroids or any components of the product.

Warnings and Precautions:

  • Intra-articular Use Only: ZILRETTA has not been evaluated and should not be administered by epidural, intrathecal, intravenous, intraocular, intramuscular, intradermal, or subcutaneous routes. Serious events have been reported with epidural and intrathecal administration of corticosteroids and none are approved for this use. ZILRETTA should not be considered safe for epidural or intrathecal administration.

  • Hypersensitivity Reactions: Rare instances of anaphylaxis, including serious cases, have occurred in patients with hypersensitivity to corticosteroids.

  • Joint Infection and Damage: A marked increase in pain accompanied by local swelling, restriction of joint motion, fever, and malaise are suggestive of septic arthritis. Examine joint fluid to exclude a septic process. If diagnosis is confirmed, institute appropriate antimicrobial therapy. Avoid injecting corticosteroids into a previously infected or unstable joint. Intra-articular administration may result in damage to joint tissues.

  • Increased Risk of Infections: Infection with any pathogen in any location of the body may be associated with corticosteroid use. Corticosteroids may increase the susceptibility to new infection and decrease resistance and the ability to localize infection.

  • Alterations in Endocrine Function: Corticosteroids can produce reversible hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis suppression, with potential for adrenal insufficiency after withdrawal of treatment, which may persist for months. In situations of stress during that period, institute corticosteroid replacement therapy.

  • Cardiovascular and Renal Effects: Corticosteroids can cause blood pressure elevation, salt and water retention, and increased potassium excretion. Monitor patients with congestive heart failure, hypertension, and renal insufficiency for edema, weight gain, and electrolyte imbalance. Dietary salt restriction and potassium supplementation may be needed.

  • Increased Intraocular Pressure: Corticosteroid use may be associated with increased intraocular pressure. Monitor patients with elevated intraocular pressure for potential treatment adjustment.

  • Gastrointestinal Perforation: Corticosteroid administration may increase risk of gastrointestinal perforation in patients with certain GI disorders and fresh intestinal anastomoses. Avoid corticosteroids in these patients.

  • Alterations in Bone Density: Corticosteroids decrease bone formation and increase bone resorption. Special consideration should be given to patients with or at increased risk of osteoporosis prior to treatment.

  • Behavior and Mood Disturbances: Corticosteroids may cause adverse psychiatric reactions. Prior to treatment, special consideration should be given to patients with previous or current emotional instability or psychiatric illness. Advise patients to immediately report any behavior or mood disturbances.

Adverse Reactions
The most commonly reported adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) in clinical studies included sinusitis, cough, and contusions.

Please see ZilrettaLabel.com for full Prescribing Information.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:
The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Dave Cowens, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

About ZILRETTA
On October 6, 2017, ZILRETTA was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting OA-related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide—a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid—with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced OA knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com.

Media Contacts:

NBRPA:
Joe Favorito
T: 917-566-8345
joefavorito2@gmail.com

Julio Manteiga
T: 516-749-9894
jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com

Flexion Therapeutics:
Scott Young
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Julie Downs
T: 781-305-7137
jdowns@flexiontherapeutics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcbf0259-aa32-408d-8a3b-f70b6ea02375

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b83cf1fc-c37e-41a5-85ba-f083ed2eef2d


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors dominate Magic to snap 3-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors dominate the Orlando Magic to snap a three-game losing streak.

  • McDavid, Draisaitl combine for 11 points in Oilers 8-5 win over the Senators

    Leon Draisaitl was one assist away from matching a record held, in part, by a Canadian icon, and he had no idea.

  • Wizards top Nets after Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal spark insane rally in final seconds

    The Wizards scored six points and took the lead in only four seconds late on Sunday night to knock off the Nets.

  • Rangers waive controversial Tony DeAngelo after reported altercation with teammate

    The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

  • Texans reportedly have hefty price in mind to start Deshaun Watson trade talks

    What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?

  • Patrick Reed won’t be getting the benefit of the doubt anytime soon

    After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.

  • Barcelona, Lionel Messi will sue after $674M contract leak

    Lionel Messi and his club, Barcelona, are both planning to sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing the leaked details of the superstar's $674 million contract.

  • Siakam discusses how nagging injuries bothered him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam pulled the curtain back and explained how injuries have affected him from playing to his potential this season.

  • MLB proposes delaying season by a month due to COVID-19, playing 154 games with full player pay

    MLB sent the players union a proposal that would pay full salaries if a 154-game season is completed.

  • Jared Goff on trade to Lions: Excited to be somewhere that 'wants me and appreciates me'

    The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.

  • Carole Baskin, whose tiger will predict the winner, slams 'irresponsible' fans attending Super Bowl

    The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jim Rutherford's exit makes Penguins face inevitable transfer of power

    The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.

  • The GO FlyEase, Nike's first hand-free shoe, marks the next evolution in The Swoosh's FlyEase offerings

    A hands-free footwear solution for all.

  • Thatcher Demko's renewed focus helping to get Canucks back on track

    Instead of reflecting on the past, Vancouver Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko is focused on the present. When the Canucks were in danger of going off the rails, early in the new NHL season, Demko helped put the team back on track. Vancouver (6-5-0) has won four straight games and climbed to over .500 for the first time this year. Demko has been in net for three of those wins and allowed just three goals on a combined 103 shots. This comes after giving up 11 goals on 73 shots in loses to the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens in his first two starts. "It's all about turning the page," said Demko. The lanky 25-year-old had a relatively quiet night in making 23 saves in the Canucks 4-1 winover the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night at Bell MTS Place. Demko was asked if he's returning to the form that saw him give up just two goals on 125 shots in three playoff games against the Vegas Golden Knights last summer. WATCH | Week 2 roundup of the NHL's North Division: "I want to turn the page on the playoffs a little bit," he said. "That was a great little run for me there. I'm all about moving forward and focusing on this year. "I just want to keep building my game. There's a lot of opportunity to continue developing this year. These last three games I think I've been able to do that." Canucks coach Travis Green likes what Demko has shown lately. "He looks a little bit sharper, a little more confident than the first games he played," said Green. "I think that's just a byproduct of playing, getting in some games." 'Difference makers' Vancouver continues on a tough road trip with games Monday and Tuesday in Montreal, then three games in five nights against the Toronto Maple Leafs. "The thing about our group, we want them to be confident, we want them to be excited to play," said Green. "When you win, that's the best way to gain confidence." After an opening-night win against the Edmonton Oilers the Canucks were 1-5 in games against Calgary and Montreal. Vancouver turned things around with a three-game sweep of Ottawa, outscoring the Senators 16-3. Netminder Braden Holtby, who signed as a free agent with the Canucks after 10 years with the Washington Capitals, said both goalies realized they had to play better. "Both of us felt the same way," said Holtby, who looked sharp in making 36 saves in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday. "It wasn't like tear down and start over. We all wanted to be better top to bottom. "As a goaltender you pride yourself on trying to be the difference maker when it's needed. This season it's going to take both of us to be consistent and try to be the difference makers." Lotto Line heating up Besides better goaltending, the Canucks are also getting their scoring touch back. Centre Elias Pettersson had just one assist in the Canucks' first six games but has three goals and six points in the last five games. "I will be honest, my first couple of games haven't been the way I wanted to play," said Pettersson, the league's top rookie in 2019. "I'm the guy to put the most pressure on me. I always want to play good." The Lotto Line of Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have managed eight goals and seven assists over the last four games. Boeser had consecutive two-goal nights against Ottawa and Winnipeg and headed into Sunday night's play with a league-leading eight goals. "I think my shot is feeling really good," said Boeser, who had 16 goals in 57 games last season. "Our line wasn't playing great. We started to play a lot better, so we need to continue that." Miller, who led the Canucks with 27 goals and 72 assists in 69 games last season, said it took him time to find his legs after missing the first three games of the year due to COVID-19 protocols. "In the first three games [back] my legs were ceasing up halfway through the games," he said. "It was hard." Winning chemistry Feasting on the young Senators helped the Canucks' confidence and the win against the Jets was Vancouver's first in Winnipeg since December 2016. The games against Montreal and Toronto will be a yardstick to see how much the Canucks have improved. Heading into the Sunday night the Canucks led the league in allowing an average 35.9 shots a game and Vancouver's power play was ranked 22nd in the league at 14.6 per cent. Demko still believes the Canucks are trending in the right direction. "We're starting to get some of that chemistry that we were talking about," he said. "When guys are on the same page, everything seems to move a little bit smoother. You start building confidence because you can trust the guy next to you a little more. "I think guys are working really hard and it's paying off."

  • How it started vs. how it's going: Bucs history was creamsicles and 0-26 before a championship revival

    Before a group of defensive stars led a Super Bowl run, the Buccaneers were known for losing.

  • Ibrahimovic-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation

    ROME — The Italian soccer federation prosecutor on Monday opened an investigation into last week’s spat between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku. Referee Paolo Valeri was called in for questioning by prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to explain the punishment handed out during the Italian Cup quarterfinal. There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The confrontation between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained. Ibrahimovic was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players. Lukaku’s Inter Milan beat Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan 2-1. Both players were given one-match suspensions by the league judge on Friday, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons. Ibrahimovic’s suspension was because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off, while Lukaku’s suspension was for accumulated cards. Lukaku will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus on Tuesday, while Ibrahimovic will have to sit out his next match in the competition. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • AP Interview: Pedri brings back brilliance to Barça midfield

    BARCELONA, Spain — It’s no coincidence that Pedri González conjures up those flashes of exquisite playmaking brilliance that Barcelona fans have been longing for since the days of Andrés Iniesta. The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife and reliving his idol's most awesome moments on the Internet. “I always loved Iniesta and his way of playing soccer, because of how he was both on and off the field,” Pedri told The Associated Press in a recent video call. “He has been my reference and I have tried to model myself on him.” The resemblance in playing style as well as demeanour is uncanny. Like Iniesta, Pedri is silky smooth with the ball on his feet, with his dribbling and passing in tight spaces. He also shares the Spain great’s coolness under pressure and transmits a similar calm when making split-second decisions with the ball. His non-soccer life is, like Iniesta, centred on his family; he said when his parents make the trip from the Canary Islands to visit him and his older brother in Barcelona they like to play board games. Pedri has scored three goals this season, but it is his passing and footwork with the ball that has set him apart. Twice this season, Pedri has produced no-look flicks with the back of his heel to roll the ball behind to set up Lionel Messi for goals. Those moments of majesty instantly draw comparisons to Iniesta, who sent Pedri a message encouraging him to keep working hard when he joined the club. “The truth is that something must have stuck," Pedri said. "I think I have seen all the videos of (Iniesta) on YouTube. I never missed a game of his, so I guess some of it wears off. “Maybe that is something I learned from Andrés, but the truth is that these are things that just happen on the field. If suddenly you hear Leo, you know you have give him the ball because he will create danger and end up scoring like always.” Impressed by the poise of his teenage teammate, striker Martin Braithwaite described Pedri as “a veteran player in the body of a young player.” For Pedri, it's just the way he has always played. “From since I was little I have had this sense of calm, and I always played like that as a boy in Tegueste (his home town), so why would I change at Camp Nou?” Pedri said. Pedri has been the biggest signing success for a club that has spent about 430 million euros ($512 million) to sign Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in recent years, only to see them not play like top players. During that stretch, Barcelona missed out on other young Spanish talents like Marco Asensio, whose agent had reportedly been in talks with Barcelona until Real Madrid swept in and signed him. Compared to those gargantuan transfers, Pedri was a complete steal. He cost Barcelona 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in 2019 when he was breaking out for lower-division club Las Palmas on the Canary Islands. Pedri remained on loan at Las Palmas last season before moving to Barcelona with his older brother acting as his chaperone and roommate. Pedri credits coach Ronald Koeman for his frankness when spoke shortly after they both arrived at Barcelona last year. “One day he pulled me aside and told me that he did not know much about me, that he had barely seen me play, and that I would have to show him what I can do in practice,” Pedri recalled. “I drew motivation from that. I knew that I had to work as hard as anyone to win my spot.” Koeman must have immediately liked what he saw from Pedri. While the Dutchman has toyed with his starting lineup, Pedri is the one newcomer that the coach won’t do without. Pedri leads Barcelona in appearances. Koeman tried him in all midfield and attacking positions except striker until he opted to align him alongside Frenkie de Jong in the interior of his midfield. “Pedri is showing a level of maturity beyond his years,” Koeman said after Pedri scored one goal and assisted Messi for another in a 3-2 win at Athletic Bilbao on Jan. 6. Pedri’s on-field chemistry with Messi has many Barcelona fans hoping that he might help convince the Argentine great to stay at the club he is considering leaving after 20 title-packed years. Pedri, however, said that although he hopes Messi won’t leave, it is enough to play with and learn from the club’s all-time greatest player. “(Messi) gives very valuable advice, on how you have to remained focused, on how to play in the spaces between the defensive and midfield lines,” Pedri said. “On whether he stays or goes, I don’t get involved in that. That is his decision and the only thing we can do is to help him while he is here, and hope that is for many years to come.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Here are 12 Super Bowl trivia questions and answers

    Tom Brady hasn't played in every Super Bowl. It may only seem that way. Brady will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida in Super Bowl 55. It will be the record 10th Super Bowl appearance for the 43-year-old Brady in his remarkable career. He went 6-3 in his first nine appearances. In honour of Brady, here are 12 trivia questions and answers to be enjoyed at your socially distanced Super Bowl party. 1. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls. Which player has the second-most Super Bowl wins? 2. Name the seven starters (offence and defence) from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 4 team to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 3. Name the four QBs to start the Super Bowl with multiple teams. 4. Who was the MVP in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ previous Super Bowl appearance? 5. Who is the last non-quarterback Super Bowl MVP? 6. Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team? 7. What is the highest-scoring game in Super Bowl history? 8. What is the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history? 9. Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? 10. Who scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history? 11. Who has the most rushing yards in a single Super Bowl? 12. Which four teams have never appeared in a Super Bowl? ANSWERS: 1. Hall of Famer Charles Haley with five. 2. Len Dawson, Curley Culp, Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier, Emmitt Thomas and Johnny Robinson. 3. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton. 4. Dexter Jackson. 5. Julian Edelman in Super Bowl 53. 6. Chuck Howley from Super Bowl 5. 7. Super Bowl 29: San Francisco 49, San Diego 26. 8. Super Bowl 53: New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3. 9. Miami with 11. 10. Green Bay’s Max McGee in the first Super Bowl. 11. Washington’s Timmy Smith with 204 yards in Super Bowl 22. 12. Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • A signed Tom Brady rookie card from 2000 sold for nearly $600,000 before Super Bowl LV

    Tom Brady threw just three passes during his rookie season with the Patriots in 2000.

  • In a Super Bowl like no other, we will indeed miss the hidden gems of Media Day

    There's much to love about this event, even as it veered from a discussion between reporters and participants about the game. It’s still a great day to get stories and insight. If you want them.