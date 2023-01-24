National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

National Bank Holdings Corporation

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:

For the quarter For the quarter - adjusted(1) For the year For the year - adjusted (1) 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income ($000's) $ 16,721 $ 15,839 $ 22,769 $ 34,546 $ 25,349 $ 22,769 $ 71,274 $ 93,606 $ 99,577 $ 93,606 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.74 $ 0.91 $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 2.18 $ 3.01 $ 3.05 $ 3.01 Return on average tangible assets(2) 0.77% 0.87% 1.30% 1.55% 1.39% 1.30% 0.95% 1.37% 1.32% 1.37% Return on average tangible common equity(2) 9.17% 8.66% 12.37% 18.37% 13.76% 12.37% 9.91% 12.87% 13.75% 12.87%

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (2) Quarterly ratios are annualized.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are pleased to deliver solid quarterly earnings of $0.91 per diluted share and a record return on average tangible common equity of 18.37%, adjusted for one-time acquisition-related expenses. We generated organic loan growth of 21.5% annualized, fueled by strong loan fundings, while maintaining strong credit quality with annual net charge-offs of just three basis points, and a low non-performing loans ratio of 0.23%. We believe our strong capital and our fortress balance sheet positions us to perform in any economic environment.”

Mr. Laney added, “I am proud of our teams’ accomplishments this year that led to delivering a record return on tangible common equity while simultaneously closing and integrating two strategically important banking enterprises. We have added great teammates in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho to the NBH family and remain very focused on delivering best-in-class banking solutions for our clients. We are well positioned to continue to serve our clients and communities in 2023.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net income totaled $16.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $15.8 million or $0.50 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2022. The quarter’s results were driven by record net interest income and was impacted by non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $23.2 million, including $16.3 million of CECL Day 1 provision expense, discussed in detail below. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $9.1 million to $43.0 million during the fourth quarter. The return on average tangible assets was 0.77% compared to 0.87% during the third quarter, and the return on average tangible common equity was 9.17% compared to 8.66%.

Adjusting for acquisition-related provision expense and non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $23.2 million and $12.4 million during the fourth and third quarters respectively, adjusted net income totaled $34.5 million or $0.91 per diluted share compared to $25.3 million or $0.80 per diluted share. Adjusted fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $8.9 million to $49.8 million. The adjusted return on average tangible assets was 1.55% compared to 1.39%, and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 18.37% compared to 13.76%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled a record $96.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $26.0 million, or 146.4% annualized. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 38 basis points to 4.39%, and average earning assets increased $1.7 billion. The increase in average earning assets was primarily due to increases in average acquired loans of $1.5 billion and increases in average originated loans of $435.0 million. The margin expansion was driven by a 60 basis point increase in earning asset yields, as a result of several increases in the federal funds rate since September 2022, and excess cash being deployed into higher-yielding originated loans. The cost of funds totaled 0.43%, compared to 0.20% during the third quarter.

Loans

Total loans increased $1.5 billion to a record $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022 and included $1.2 billion of loans acquired through the Bank of Jackson Hole acquisition. Excluding the newly acquired Bank of Jackson Hole loans, loans increased $310.0 million or 21.5% annualized led by originated commercial loan growth of $151.1 million. We generated quarterly loan fundings totaling $497.3 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $267.5 million.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded $21.9 million of provision expense, compared to $12.7 million last quarter. The quarter’s provision included $16.3 million of Day 1 allowance reserve funding for the Bank of Jackson Hole loan portfolio compared to $5.4 million of Day 1 allowance reserve funding for the Rock Canyon Bank loan portfolio during the third quarter. The remainder of the quarter’s provision expense was driven by strong loan growth and higher reserve requirements from changes in the CECL model’s underlying macro-economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.04% of total loans, compared to 0.01% during the third quarter. Non-performing loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) decreased three basis points to 0.23% of total loans, and non-performing assets decreased four basis points to 0.28% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.24%, compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022.

Deposits

Average total deposits increased $1.6 billion or 96.8% annualized to $8.0 billion for the fourth quarter 2022. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $1.5 billion or 104.1% annualized, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $585.0 million or 90.8% annualized.

The Bank of Jackson Hole acquisition added $1.4 billion of total deposits, including $1.3 billion of transaction deposits and $0.1 billion of time deposits on October 1, 2022. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased 124 basis points to 88.9% at December 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 91.7% at December 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $14.1 million, a decrease of $3.2 million largely driven by $1.8 million lower mortgage banking income due to lower mortgage activity. Other non-interest income decreased $1.0 million due to unrealized gains on equity method investments included in the prior quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in service charges and bank card fees. Included in the prior quarter was $0.8 million of banking center consolidation-related income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $67.7 million, an increase of $13.7 million from the prior quarter. Included in the fourth quarter were $6.8 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses with $2.5 million included in professional fees, $1.5 million included in data processing, $1.1 million included in occupancy and equipment, $0.8 million included in salaries and benefits and $0.9 million included in other non-interest expense. Included in the third quarter were $7.0 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses with $4.6 million included in professional fees, $0.8 million included in salaries and benefits, $0.6 million in data processing, $0.5 million included in occupancy and equipment and $0.5 million included in other non-interest expense. Excluding the impact of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses in both quarters, non-interest expense increased $13.9 million largely driven by an increase in core operating expenses driven by the growth of our recent acquisitions.

The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio was 61.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 61.4% at September 30, 2022. Adjusting for non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, the fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio was 53.8% compared to 53.0% during the third quarter.

Income tax expense totaled $3.0 million during the fourth quarter compared to $4.0 million. The effective tax rate was 15.0% and 20.1% for the fourth and third quarters, respectively.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2022 for the consolidated company was 9.29%. Shareholders’ equity totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022 increasing $172.8 million primarily due to the issuance of stock for the Bank of Jackson Hole acquisition. Retained earnings, net of dividends paid, increased $7.3 million, and accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $1.1 million due to fair market value fluctuations in the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.

Common book value per share increased $1.34 to $29.04 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common book value per share decreased $1.77 to $20.63 at December 31, 2022 due to the impact of the Bank of Jackson Hole acquisition. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, the tangible book value totaled $22.98, compared to $25.10 at September 30, 2022.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the full year 2021, except as noted)

Net income totaled $71.3 million or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $93.6 million or $3.01 per diluted share over the prior year. Adjusting for acquisition-related provision expense and non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $36.8 million during 2022, adjusted net income totaled $99.6 million or $3.05 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $17.6 million to $128.4 million and the adjusted fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $32.7 million to $143.5 million. The return on average tangible assets was 0.95% compared to 1.37% in the prior year, and the return on average tangible common equity was 9.91% compared to 12.87%. The adjusted return on average tangible assets was 1.32%, and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 13.75%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $272.3 million, an increase of $80.0 million or 41.6%. Average earning assets increased $787.5 million, or 12.1%, including average originated loan growth of $638.0 million and average acquired loan growth $392.0 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 78 basis points to 3.73%, benefitting from an 81 basis point increase in earning asset yields to 3.97%. The cost of funds totaled 0.26%, compared to 0.23% during 2021.

Loans outstanding totaled a record $7.2 billion, increasing $2.7 billion or 60.0%, and included $1.7 billion of loans acquired through the Rock Canyon Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole acquisitions. Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $980.9 million or 21.7% led by originated commercial loan growth of $629.0 million. New loan fundings during 2022 totaled $2.0 billion, led by commercial loan fundings of $1.2 billion.

The Company recorded $36.7 million of provision expense for credit loss during 2022, compared to a provision release of $9.3 million in the prior year. Provision expense in 2022 included $21.7 million of Day 1 allowance reserve funding for the Rock Canyon Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole loan portfolios. The remainder of the provision expense was driven by strong loan growth and higher reserve requirements from changes in the CECL model’s underlying macro-economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs remained consistent at 0.03% of total loans. Non-performing loans to total loans improved one basis point to 0.23% at December 31, 2022, and non-performing assets to total loans and OREO improved 11 basis points to 0.28%. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.24% of total loans, compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2021.

Average total deposits increased $672.6 million or 11.1% to $6.7 billion. Average transaction deposits increased $761.1 million or 14.8%, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $297.4 million or 12.6%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased by 230 basis points to 88.9% at December 31, 2022, and the mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits totaled 39.8% compared to 40.2% at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $67.3 million, a decrease of $43.1 million or 39.0%, largely driven by $39.6 million of lower mortgage banking income due to lower refinance activity in 2022, as well as competition driving tighter gain on sale margins. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $2.1 million in 2022. Other non-interest income decreased $2.4 million largely due to market adjustments on company-owned life insurance and higher unrealized gains on equity method investments included in the prior year. 2021 included $3.1 million of non-recurring banking center consolidation-related income.

Non-interest expense totaled $211.2 million, an increase of $19.4 million or 10.1%. Included in 2022 were $15.1 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, with $8.2 million included in professional fees, $1.7 million included in salaries and benefits, $2.1 million included in data processing, $1.6 million included in occupancy and equipment and $1.5 million included in other non-interest expense. Compared to 2021, our on-going operating expenses increased driven by growth from our recent acquisitions. Excluding non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, occupancy and equipment increased $4.6 million, data processing increased $1.2 million, core deposit intangible and wealth management assets amortization increased $1.2 million, professional fees increased $0.8 million and other non-interest expense increased $4.3 million. Partially offsetting these increases was a $4.2 million decrease in salaries and benefits as the decrease in mortgage banking-related compensation more than offset additional expense for the Rock Canyon Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole associates. 2022 included $4.3 million for our continued investment in our digital platform 2UniFi and 2021 included banking center consolidation-related expense of $1.6 million.

Income tax expense totaled $14.9 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, driven by 2022’s lower pre-tax income due to acquisition-related expenses. Included in income tax expense was $0.3 million and $0.6 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity during 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusting for stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate was 17.6% for 2022, compared to 19.1% for 2021. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax-exempt income.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (888) 204-4368 using the participant passcode of 5871977 and asking for the NBHC Q4 2022 Earnings Call. The earnings release and a link to the replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 95 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “non-interest expense adjusted for CDI and WMI asset amortization and acquisition-related expenses,” “non-interest expense adjusted for acquisition-related expenses,” “efficiency ratio adjusted for CDI and WMI amortization and acquisition-related expenses,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share – diluted,” “net income adjusted for the impact of CDI and WMI amortization expense and acquisition-related expenses, after tax,” “net income excluding the impact of CDI and WMI amortization expense, after tax,” “adjusted return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” “pre-provision net revenue,” “pre-provision net revenue adjusted for acquisition-related expenses,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022

2022 2021 2022

2021 Total interest and dividend income $ 103,958 $ 72,369 $ 52,501 $ 284,688 $ 200,965 Total interest expense 8,892 3,278 3,015 17,853 13,821 Net interest income 95,066 69,091 49,486 266,835 187,144 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,454 1,409 1,299 5,512 5,161 Net interest income FTE(1) 96,520 70,500 50,785 272,347 192,305 Provision expense (release) for credit losses 21,869 12,678 132 36,729 (9,293 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1) 74,651 57,822 50,653 235,618 201,598 Non-interest income: Service charges 4,365 4,326 3,905 16,357 14,894 Bank card fees 4,954 4,681 4,476 18,299 17,693 Mortgage banking income 2,686 4,474 10,387 23,774 63,360 Other non-interest income 2,132 3,100 3,388 7,331 9,752 OREO-related income 1 1 — 7 35 Banking center consolidation-related income — 776 1,059 1,544 4,630 Total non-interest income 14,138 17,358 23,215 67,312 110,364 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 36,319 30,540 29,986 124,971 127,504 Occupancy and equipment 10,409 8,026 6,133 31,496 25,283 Professional fees 6,308 5,810 781 14,418 5,423 Data processing 4,924 2,899 2,376 12,657 9,310 Other non-interest expense 8,613 6,443 5,388 25,754 19,950 Problem asset workout (274 ) 215 212 248 2,063 Gain on sale of OREO, net — (378 ) (667 ) (648 ) (475 ) Core deposit and wealth management intangible assets amortization 1,363 383 296 2,338 1,183 Banking center consolidation-related expense — — — — 1,589 Total non-interest expense 67,662 53,938 44,505 211,234 191,830 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 21,127 21,242 29,363 91,696 120,132 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,454 1,409 1,299 5,512 5,161 Income before income taxes 19,673 19,833 28,064 86,184 114,971 Income tax expense 2,952 3,994 5,295 14,910 21,365 Net income $ 16,721 $ 15,839 $ 22,769 $ 71,274 $ 93,606 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.51 $ 0.75 $ 2.20 $ 3.04 Earnings per share - diluted 0.44 0.50 0.74 2.18 3.01

(1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,505 $ 256,207 $ 845,695 Investment securities available-for-sale 706,289 730,791 691,847 Investment securities held-to-maturity 651,527 606,245 609,012 Non-marketable securities 89,049 64,004 50,740 Loans 7,220,469 5,721,985 4,513,383 Allowance for credit losses (89,553 ) (65,623 ) (49,694 ) Loans, net 7,130,916 5,656,362 4,463,689 Loans held for sale 22,767 33,043 139,142 Other real estate owned 3,731 3,695 7,005 Premises and equipment, net 136,111 105,801 96,747 Goodwill 279,132 167,882 115,027 Intangible assets, net 59,887 30,843 12,322 Other assets 298,329 268,048 182,785 Total assets $ 9,573,243 $ 7,922,921 $ 7,214,011 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,134,716 $ 2,735,832 $ 2,506,265 Interest bearing demand deposits 913,852 597,035 555,401 Savings and money market 2,950,658 2,631,855 2,332,591 Total transaction deposits 6,999,226 5,964,722 5,394,257 Time deposits 873,400 838,830 833,916 Total deposits 7,872,626 6,803,552 6,228,173 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,214 20,044 22,768 Long-term debt 53,890 39,559 39,478 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 385,000 — — Other liabilities 149,311 140,340 83,486 Total liabilities 8,481,041 7,003,495 6,373,905 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,159,508 1,079,560 1,014,294 Retained earnings 330,721 323,448 289,876 Treasury stock (310,338 ) (394,758 ) (457,616 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (88,204 ) (89,339 ) (6,963 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,092,202 919,426 840,106 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,573,243 $ 7,922,921 $ 7,214,011 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 37,762,853 31,259,188 30,338,265 Average diluted shares outstanding 38,100,155 31,531,075 30,715,500 Ending shares outstanding 37,608,519 33,189,253 29,958,764 Common book value per share $ 29.04 $ 27.70 $ 28.04 Tangible common book value per share(1)(non-GAAP) 20.63 22.40 24.33 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1)(non-GAAP) 22.98 25.10 24.56 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 11.47% 11.69% 11.88% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.38% 9.60% 10.26% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.29% 10.45% 10.39% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.54% 12.75% 14.26% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.54% 12.75% 14.26% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.29% 14.34% 15.92%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.



NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 vs. September 30, 2022 vs. December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 % Change December 31, 2021 % Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 1,841,313 $ 1,724,469 6.8% $ 1,479,895 24.4% Municipal and non-profit 959,305 968,539 (1.0)% 928,705 3.3% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 656,361 631,783 3.9% 503,663 30.3% Food and agribusiness 284,714 265,835 7.1% 200,412 42.1% Total commercial 3,741,693 3,590,626 4.2% 3,112,675 20.2% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 841,657 731,293 15.1% 611,765 37.6% Residential real estate 827,030 750,669 10.2% 616,135 34.2% Consumer 16,986 17,027 (0.2)% 17,336 (2.0)% Total originated 5,427,366 5,089,615 6.6% 4,357,911 24.5% Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 183,522 82,324 >100% 16,252 >100% Municipal and non-profit 321 326 (1.5)% 340 (5.6)% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 256,979 176,385 45.7% 29,973 >100% Food and agribusiness 69,265 73,822 (6.2)% 3,177 >100% Total commercial 510,087 332,857 53.2% 49,742 >100% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 854,393 219,109 >100% 52,964 >100% Residential real estate 424,251 79,477 >100% 52,521 >100% Consumer 4,372 927 >100% 245 >100% Total acquired 1,793,103 632,370 >100% 155,472 >100% Total loans $ 7,220,469 $ 5,721,985 26.2% $ 4,513,383 60.0%

Loan Fundings(1)

Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter First quarter Fourth quarter 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 177,693 $ 201,106 $ 152,550 $ 169,168 $ 229,529 Municipal and non-profit 20,393 20,845 81,428 49,906 101,450 Owner occupied commercial real estate 40,912 65,125 78,905 67,597 28,914 Food and agribusiness 28,518 76,293 (4,186 ) 18,620 11,016 Total commercial 267,516 363,369 308,697 305,291 370,909 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 133,271 166,739 88,612 63,416 46,128 Residential real estate 95,067 99,951 93,220 49,040 55,873 Consumer 1,396 1,505 1,989 1,904 2,524 Total $ 497,250 $ 631,564 $ 492,518 $ 419,651 $ 475,434

(1) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings under revolving lines of credit were $96,903, $124,834, $21,762, $66,430 and $138,777 for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.



