National Bank of Canada's (TSE:NA) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$0.97

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of May to CA$0.97. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.8%.

National Bank of Canada's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

National Bank of Canada has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that National Bank of Canada would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 43% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

National Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.58 total annually to CA$3.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.4% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that National Bank of Canada has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for National Bank of Canada's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

National Bank of Canada Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 13 National Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

